Imagine going to a funeral where it turns out that most of those present never actually knew the deceased, although they were convinced they did. The thought comes to mind listening to the obsequies for Britain’s membership of the single market delivered by Theresa May today.

Thatcher-worshiping Brexiteers from the Tory right are flushed with excitement at the prospect of finally “taking back control” of the British economy from meddling Brussels bureaucrats – something they are convinced leaving the single market will now permit.

Many journalists, on the other hand, highlight the single market’s tariff-abolishing benefits. Meanwhile, Theresa May says Britain will retain a high level of “access” to the single market after we’ve left. Labour’s shadow Brexit Secretary Sir Keir Starmer sternly demands it.

Yet all these reactions reflect fundamental misconceptions about what the single market actually is – and a lack of understanding of why leaving it is likely to be so harmful to the British economy.

The place to start is with some history. The single market was a significant achievement of Margaret Thatcher’s government in the 1980s – something that the sponge of amnesia has apparently wiped from the minds of her former acolytes such as Iain Duncan Smith and John Redwood.

The single market was designed, with considerable influence and impetus from London, to prise open European markets to British exporters, to level the playing field for UK firms across the Continent.

Theresa May warns EU over 'punitive' Brexit deal

“A single market without barriers – visible or invisible – giving you direct and unhindered access to the purchasing power of over 300 million of the world's wealthiest and most prosperous people,” was how Thatcher herself described the single market at Lancaster House in 1988 to an audience of business leaders.

What a bitter irony that, 28 years on, Theresa May has used the same mansion in St James’s as the venue to announce that Britain is walking out.

And for what? The harmonising product regulations that Brexiteers (ever since Boris Johnson first pitched up in Brussels as a bowdlerising reporter for The Daily Telegraph) ridicule and condemn as anti-democratic EU micromanagement are, in fact, designed to prevent free market-distorting discrimination by European governments.

Why is there a European directive on “jam”, defining what fruits may, and may not, be used in the condiment’s manufacture? To ensure that anything classified as jam can thereby be sold anywhere within the single market without the risk of some jumped-up local official – anywhere from Bucharest to Belfast – banning it from the supermarket shelves on the grounds that it doesn’t conform to local labelling or health and safety rules.

The new trade department recently tweeted about Britain’s “innovative jams”. That EU jam directive is a designed to help those innovative jam-makers sell their wares into a market of 500 million people (it’s grown since 1988) on our doorstep. Multiply that jam example by the size of our entire goods export sector to get a sense of the size of the benefits.

What about control? We submitted to the supremacy of the European Court of Justice because we needed a referee on trade and regulatory disputes within the single market. Was that a “loss of control”? In one respect, yes. But this was symmetric submission. Other nations agreed to abide by the ECJ rulings as well, preventing them from discriminating against British companies. In that sense we gained economic control on behalf of our exporters: control that we will now lose.

And tariffs? The single market was not really about tariffs – financial levies on imports. Any common or garden free trade agreement can abolish those. The single market was primarily about non-tariff barriers, such as local regulations and licensing rules that prevent, for instance, a British architect establishing an office in Milan because she or he does not have a local qualification. Or, conversely, that hinder a dentist who qualified in Slovakia operating in the UK.

“Insidious ... differing national standards, various restrictions on the provision of services, exclusion of foreign firms from public contracts,” as Thatcher put it at Lancaster House.

What experts have said about Brexit







11 show all What experts have said about Brexit



















1/11 Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond The Chancellor claims London can still be a world financial hub despite Brexit “One of Britain’s great strengths is the ability to offer and aggregate all of the services the global financial services industry needs” “This has not changed as a result of the EU referendum and I will do everything I can to ensure the City of London retains its position as the world’s leading international financial centre.” Reuters

2/11 Yanis Varoufakis Greece's former finance minister compared the UK relations with the EU bloc with a well-known song by the Eagles: “You can check out any time you like, as the Hotel California song says, but you can't really leave. The proof is Theresa May has not even dared to trigger Article 50. It's like Harrison Ford going into Indiana Jones' castle and the path behind him fragmenting. You can get in, but getting out is not at all clear” Getty Images

3/11 Michael O’Leary Ryanair boss says UK will be ‘screwed’ by EU in Brexit trade deals: “I have no faith in the politicians in London going on about how ‘the world will want to trade with us’. The world will want to screw you – that's what happens in trade talks,” he said. “They have no interest in giving the UK a deal on trade” Getty

4/11 Tim Martin JD Wetherspoon's chairman has said claims that the UK would see serious economic consequences from a Brexit vote were "lurid" and wrong: “We were told it would be Armageddon from the OECD, from the IMF, David Cameron, the chancellor and President Obama who were predicting locusts in the fields and tidal waves in the North Sea" PA

5/11 Mark Carney Governor of Bank of England is 'serene' about Bank of England's Brexit stance: “I am absolutely serene about the … judgments made both by the MPC and the FPC” Reuters

6/11 Christine Lagarde IMF chief urges quick Brexit to reduce economic uncertainty: “We want to see clarity sooner rather than later because we think that a lack of clarity feeds uncertainty, which itself undermines investment appetites and decision making” Getty Images

7/11 Inga Beale Lloyd’s chief executive says Brexit is a major issue: "Clearly the UK's referendum on its EU membership is a major issue for us to deal with and we are now focusing our attention on having in place the plans that will ensure Lloyd's continues trading across Europe” EPA

8/11 Colm Kelleher President of US bank Morgan Stanley says City of London ‘will suffer’ as result of the EU referendum: “I do believe, and I said prior to the referendum, that the City of London will suffer as result of Brexit. The issue is how much”

9/11 Richard Branson Virgin founder believes we've lost a THIRD of our value because of Brexit and cancelled a deal worth 3,000 jobs: We're not any worse than anybody else, but I suspect we've lost a third of our value which is dreadful for people in the workplace.' He continued: "We were about to do a very big deal, we cancelled that deal, that would have involved 3,000 jobs, and that’s happening all over the country" Getty Images

10/11 Barack Obama US President believes Britain was wrong to vote to leave the EU: "It is absolutely true that I believed pre-Brexit vote and continue to believe post-Brexit vote that the world benefited enormously from the United Kingdom's participation in the EU. We are fully supportive of a process that is as little disruptive as possible so that people around the world can continue to benefit from economic growth" Getty Images

11/11 Kristin Forbes American economist and an external member of the Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of England argues that the economy had been “less stormy than many expected” following the shock referendum result: “For now…the economy is experiencing some chop, but no tsunami. The adverse winds could quickly pick up – and merit a stronger policy response. But recently they have shifted to a more favourable direction” Getty

And that is where the “access” argument made by Theresa May and Labour betrays a catastrophic muddle. You’re either a member of this single market or you’re not. You have influence on the rules as a member – or you take the rules. You push for the extension and completion of the market to favour sectors you are strong in – such as services in Britain’s case – or the rest of the members concentrate on their own interests in its ongoing development.

The best you can hope for short of full membership is being in the European Economic Area, like Norway. This means you benefit from the dismantling of non-tariff barriers, but don’t get to set the rules. If that sounds like a pointless deal, consider the fact that Norway values it sufficiently to pay annually into the EU budget in return. But in any case, Theresa May has now ruled even this out. The limit of her ambition, revealed today, is a tariff-free trade deal with Europe.

Yet economists’ consensus forecasts of long-term damage to UK trade are not based on the scenario that we fail to get a free trade deal with Europe. They are based on the scenario that we are out of the single market; that our dominant services sector will not benefit from future progress in completing it. All our experience suggests this means we will export less to Europe and import less too, which means less productivity growth for the UK economy, which means lower living standards than otherwise for us all.

“Don’t it always seem to go – that you don’t know what you’ve got till it’s gone,” sang Joni Mitchell in her song “Big Yellow Taxi”. Perhaps we will realise what the single market is only when we’ve left it. Brexiteers insist they will create a paradise of new free trade deals for Britain with the likes of America and China in the wake of Brexit which will more than compensate us for the economic damage from the loss of our membership of Thatcher’s single market. But what else was it that Joni sang? That’s right: “They paved paradise and put up a parking lot.”