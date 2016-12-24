2016 will be remembered as the year that solidified our divisions and killed ambition

This Christmas Eve, I was on Oxford Street joining in as the nation spent an estimated billion pounds in the closing hours of the festive dash which, to the delight of shopkeepers, took place on a Saturday this year. £1bn. In one day. I have to say, everyone looked pretty pleased about it in John Lewis. No evidence of a recession here; the place was packed.

And yet 2016 will be the year of the great divide. Two divides, actually. First, there was divide between the living and the dead, whose roll call, certainly of the famous and celebrated was monumental to say the least. Right to the bitter end, with even the seemingly eternal Rick Parfitt joining the great Top of the Pops line up in the sky.

But it was also the year when the chasm between the haves and the have-nots was made crystal clear, via polling booths across the Western world. A barrister I met at a party this Christmas put it in plain language to me. “Half the country is existing on an extreme low wage economy. To have this in Britain, in 2016 is something nobody forecast, wanted or expected. It is unsustainable.”

UK news in pictures







15 show all UK news in pictures



























1/15 21 December 2016 Police close The Mall outside Buckingham Palace in London. The London Metropoltan Police have closed roads for the Changing of the Guard outside Buckingham Palace and will step up security over the festive period following the 19 December truck attack in Berlin EPA

2/15 21 December 2016 Armed police officers patrol a closed road during the Changing of the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace in London. The London Metropoltan Police have closed roads for the Changing of the Guard outside Buckingham Palace and will step up security over the festive period following the 19 December truck attack in Berlin Reuters

3/15 21 December 2016 Despite a forecast for cloud and rain, a large crowd gathered at the famous historic stone circle, a UNESCO listed ancient monument, to celebrate the sunrise closest to the Winter Solstice, the shortest day of the year. The event is claimed to be more important in the pagan calendar than the summer solstice, because it marks the 're-birth' of the Sun for the New Year Getty

4/15 16 December 2016 The scene at HMP Birmingham where a disturbance took place. The trouble is reported to have been taking place across a number of wings at the privately-run prison, with claims also made in local media that prisoners have smashed light fittings and threatened officers PA

5/15 15 December 2016 Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, views the work of volunteer workers making free goody bags, during a visit to the Centrepoint hostel, in Camberwell John Stillwell/PA Wire

6/15 11 December 2016 Europe's largest Chinese Lantern Festival takes place at Longleat House to celebrate the Safari Park's 50th anniversary Rex

7/15 11 December 2016 Europe's largest Chinese Lantern Festival takes place at Longleat House to celebrate the Safari Park's 50th anniversary Rex

8/15 11 December 2016 Longleat Festival of Light, Wiltshire, UK Rex

9/15 11 December 2016 Thousands of runners in Santa costumes take part in the Glasgow Santa Dash to raise funds for the Beatson Cancer Charity PA wire

10/15 8 December 2016 Gina Miller Reuters

11/15 5 December 2016 Sunrise over Tynemouth Castle and Priory on the Northeast coast, overlooking Tynemouth Pier PA wire

12/15 5 December 2016 Runners are silhouetted against trees and the early morning mist in Richmond Park, London PA wire

13/15 5 December 2016 A deer is silhouetted against the sky in Richmond Park, London PA wire

14/15 5 December 2016 Former lorry driver Ralph Clarke, 101, thought to be the oldest defendant in British legal history, arriving at Birmingham Crown Court where he is due to go on trial accused of a string of historical sexual offences PA wire

15/15 5 December 2016 Gina Miller, co-founder of investment fund SCM Private arrives at the Supreme court in London on the first day of a four-day hearing Getty

His two eldest children, he told me, were both City lawyers; unlike him, their career choices had been made with a clear-eyed forecast on their financial futures. Neither of them particularly wanted such careers. They were simply being realistic. “My children – they look around them and they want what I have,” he told me. “They want their own houses. In London. They want to send their children to private school. They want to go on nice holidays in the summer, and ski holidays every Christmas. And they have worked out how much they will have to earn in order to afford all of that, and what sort of job delivers it. I never thought about salary when I chose my career.” He shrugged. 2016 marked the death of Bowie, Victoria Wood and Prince, but it also marked the death of ambition, at least old style ambition, by which I mean a vision of a future untrammelled by pecuniary concerns.

Another night, another party. Another person trying to summarise this complicated and confusing year to me over a glass of prosecco. “Imagine you live in the basement of a house. And the basement is damp, and leaks, and not only that, but it leaks sewage onto you, and there is rubbish everywhere. You are obliged to live there, and so you do. Until the chance comes when you can burn it down. So you do. You burn down your house. That’s Brexit. That’s what happened this summer.”

It wasn’t specifically about Europe or the single market, or even immigration. 2016 happened largely because people in one half of the country are fed up with earning a pittance and looking the other way while the other half of the country prance around in ski suits and get giant bonuses. The much-vaunted stability and wealth of the country doesn’t matter to them because their lives are unstable and they are skint. The same thing has happened in the States.

What has to happen? End the low wage economy, for starters. The tax loopholes and hideouts for the wealthy; the zero hours contracts; the weasel words of employers such as Michel Roux, who keep their staff on illegally low wages. Wishing for a fairer world isn’t just a line from Miss World. It’s what has to happen in order to stop one’s house being burned down.