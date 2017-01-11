There are, on my quick tally, some 19 Trump Towers in the world, though not all have his name emblazoned on them. But there are none on Russia. There have been plans to build something on several occasions, most recently last summer, but as yet no ground has been broken.

If you are in international property development you will inevitably be looking at sites in difficult locations – and dealing with the difficult governments there. But most property developers do not end up as President of the United States, so the Inauguration of Donald Trump adds a new dimension to an age-old issue, the relationship between politics and money.

The interaction has many facets. For most of history people have gone into politics to make money. They do in much of Africa and Asia now, they used to in communist Eastern Europe, and – put it this way – the entourage of Vladimir Putin in Russia has not done too badly.

Donald Trump says he is a ' germaphobe ' in apparent response to dossier sex allegations

We in the West see this as corruption, and while residual cases of such corruption still occur they are generally jumped on by our societies. In Britain a handful of MPs have gone to jail for fiddling their expenses. In Germany the donations scandal at the CDU led to Angela Merkel, who was not implicated, rising to its leadership. In France the former finance minister, now head of the IMF, Christine Lagarde, was recently convicted of negligence in approving a state payment to an industrialist, though this did not constitute a criminal record and there was no punishment. Even in Italy, ranked by Transparency International as the most corrupt major economy in Europe, there is a lot of pressure to clean up the act.

Fighting corruption requires constant vigilance, but by making examples of wrong-uns, western democracies have managed on the whole to keep their political systems reasonably clean. Retired politicians are free to make money, and a few including Tony Blair and Bill Clinton have proved very good at it. But wise serving politicians know the risk-reward ratio plays in favour of keeping things clean.

Donald Trump’s inauguration creates a new situation. He has not gone into politics to make money, though many people ascribed his initial candidature to that. His money enabled him to reach the presidency without have to cut deals with the usual army of wealthy funders. In that sense he is less beholden to corporate America than most of his recent predecessors. Yet in his choice of cabinet nominees he has very much favoured both Wall Street and US Inc. – big money and big business. The stock markets have duly cheered him on.

Now he is about to become President his wealth is an issue. What does he do with it? Can he really step back and hand control to a blind trust? If a good opportunity were to arise to build that Trump Tower in St Petersburg could the managers go ahead? They certainly couldn’t without his knowledge, and if they did to what extent might that compromise relations with Russia? The present allegations, whether true or not, are a sideshow by comparison to the difficulties ahead.

President Donald Trump life in pictures







16 show all President Donald Trump life in pictures





























1/16 Donald Trump poses in a rocking chair once used by President John F. Kennedy at his New York City residence Reuters

2/16 Developer Donald Trump with his new bride Marla Maples after their wedding at the Plaza hotel in New York Reuters

3/16 Donald Trump and Celina Midelfart watch the match between Conchita Martinez and Amanda Coetzer during U.S. Open. She was the date whom Donald Trump was with when he met his current wife Melania at a party in 1996 Reuters

4/16 U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas serving as the grand marshal for the Daytona 500, speaks to Donald Trump and Melania Knauss on the starting grid at the Daytona International Speedwa Reuters

5/16 Developer Donald Trump talks with his former wife Ivana Trump during the men's final at the U.S. Open Reuters

6/16 Donald Trump and his friend Melania Knauss pose for photographers as they arrive at the New York premiere of Star Wars Episode : 'The Phantom Menace,' Reuters

7/16 Billionaire real estate developer Donald Trump talks with host Larry King. Trump told King that he was moving toward a possible bid for the United States presidency with the formation of a presidential exploratory committee Reuters

8/16 Donald Trump answers questions as Minnesota Governor Jesse Ventura looks on in Brooklyn Park. Trump said on Friday he 'very well might' make a run for president under the Reform Party banner but had not made a final decision Reuters

9/16 Billionaire Donald Trump makes a face at a friend as he sits next to Panamanian President Mireya Moscoso before the start of the 2003 Miss Universe pageant in Panama City Reuters

10/16 Entrepreneur Donald Trump is greeted by a Marilyn Monroe character look-a-alike, as he arrives at Universal Studios Hollywood to attend the an open casting call for his NBC television network reality series 'The Apprentice.' Reuters

11/16 Donald Trump and Simon Cowell present an Emmy during the 56th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles Reuters

12/16 Donald Trump and Megan Mullally perform at the 57th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles Reuters

13/16 Donald Trump, poses with his children, son Donald Trump, Jr., and daughters Tiffany and Ivanka Reuters

14/16 Billionaire Donald Trump told Miss USA 2006 Tara Conner on Tuesday she would be given a second chance after reported misbehavior Reuters

15/16 Donald Trump holds a replica of his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as his wife Melania holds their son Barron in Los Angeles Reuters

16/16 U.S. property mogul Donald Trump stands next to a bagpiper during a media event on the sand dunes of the Menie estate, the site for Trump's proposed golf resort, near Aberdeen, north east Scotland Reuters

We caught some flavour of those difficulties in the President-elect’s press conference. He is quite rightly striving to create a wall between his business interests and his political role, and the new business structure designed to do so deserves a fair wind. How his business interests are handled in practice will certainly be subject to massive scrutiny, as they must.

But this is not just a world of legal and administrative structures. If he is to be an effective President he will somehow have to rise above his past. His wealth could enable him to do so but he will have to find a way of stepping back from being a businessman, even – and this is big ask for a 70-year-old – of thinking like a businessman.

Those Trump Towers will remain around the world. But he does not want to be remembered for those, does he?