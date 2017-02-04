Across Britain people have been galvanised to take action over Trump, with protests taking place ever since his "Muslim ban" came into effect. Last Monday I spoke at a massive rally outside Downing Street where tens of thousands of people gathered to both protest the executive order and call out our own government's immigration policies. There was a popular feeling in the air and for once it seemed possible to have diverse voices all speak up with those directly affected by Trumps policies.

Today in Grosvenor Square at the US embassy more folks have come out to continue the movement opposing Trump. It's important the pressure hasn't let up, but if I could attend I wouldn't have because Stand Up To Racism – a group heavily organised by the Socialist Workers’ Party (SWP) – have taken a leading role in calling for this protest. Perhaps you've never heard of them but I think their role will hamper rather than bolster this movement. Let me explain why.

In 2013 rape allegations involving a senior figure within the SWP became public knowledge and from there emerging claims simply got worse. Instead of supporting the woman who came forward much of their party’s leadership stood by their fellow central committee member and fought a brutal battle against all those who questioned their behaviour, according to reports. Having come forward to address the sexual violence she'd suffered, one woman was reportedly subjected to questioning by the party’s disputes committee about whether she “liked to have a drink”.

In pictures: Women of the world march against Trump







32 show all In pictures: Women of the world march against Trump





























































1/32 London An image of President Donald Trump is seen on a placard during the Women's March in London, England Getty

2/32 Sydney A view of the skywriting word reading 'Trump' as thousands rally in support of equal rights in Sydney, New South Wales EPA

3/32 Rome People shout and hold signs during a rally against US newly sworn-in President Donald Trump in Rome Getty Images

4/32 London A protester holds a placard during the Women's March in London, England Getty Images

5/32 Marseille A placard ready 'Pussy grabs back' is attached to the handle bar of a bike during a 'Women's March' organized by Feminist and human rights groups in solidarity with women marching in Washington and around the world for their rights and against the reactionary politics of the newly sworn-in US President Donald Trump, at the Old Port (Vieux Port) of Marseille, southern France Getty Images

6/32 Bangkok A young Thai girl holds a "women's rights are human rights" sign at Roadhouse BBQ restaurant where many of the Bangkok Womens March participants gathered in Bangkok, Thailand Getty Images

7/32 Bangkok A Thai woman takes a photo of a "hate is not great" sign at the women's solidarity gathering in Bangkok, Thailand Getty Images

8/32 Bangkok American expats and travellers gather with the international community in Bangkok at the Roadhouse BBQ restaurant to stand in solidarity in Bangkok, Thailand Getty Images

9/32 London Protetesters gather outside The US Embassy in Grosvenor Square ahead of the Women's March in London, England Getty Images

10/32 Marseille Women's March at the Old Port (Vieux Port) of Marseille, southern France Getty Images

11/32 Marseille Protestors hold placards reading 'My body my choice, my vote my voice' during a 'Women's March' organized by Feminist and human rights groups in solidarity with women marching in Washington and around the world for their rights and against the reactionary politics of the newly sworn-in US President Donald Trump, at the Old Port (Vieux Port) of Marseille, southern France Getty Images

12/32 Rome A person holds a sign during a rally against US newly sworn-in President Donald Trump in Rome Getty Images

13/32 Kolkata Activist Sarah Annay Williamson holds a placard and shouts slogan during the Women's March rally in Kolkata, India AP

14/32 Kolkata Activists participate in the Women's March rally in Kolkata, India AP

15/32 London A Women's March placards are rested on a bench outside the US Embassy in Grosvenor Square ahead of the Women's March in London, England Getty Images

16/32 London A women carries her placard ahead of the Women's March in London, England Getty Images

17/32 Manila Women protesters shout slogans while displaying placards during a rally in solidarity against the inauguration of President Donald Trump, in suburban Quezon city, northeast of Manila, Philippines AP

18/32 Berlin Protesters attend a 'Berlin Women's March on Washington' demonstration in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany AP

19/32 Berlin Protesters attend a 'Berlin Women's March on Washington' demonstration in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany AP

20/32 Berlin Protesters attend a 'Berlin Women's March on Washington' demonstration in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany AP

21/32 Melbourne Protesters take part in the Melbourne rally to protest against the Trump Inauguration in Melbourne, Australia Getty Images

22/32 Macau Protesters take part in the Women's March rally in Macau Getty Images

23/32 Melbourne Womens march on Melbourne protestors marching during a rally where rights groups marched in solidarity with Americans to speak out against misogyny, bigotry and hatred Rex

24/32 Macau Protesters hold placards as they take part at the Women's March rally in Macau Getty Images

25/32 Macau Protesters hold placards as they take part at the Women's March rally in Macau, Macau. The Women's March originated in Washington DC but soon spread to be a global march calling on all concerned citizens to stand up for equality, diversity and inclusion and for women's rights to be recognised around the world as human rights Getty Images

26/32 Manila A mother carries her son as they join a rally in solidarity against the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump as the 45th President of the United States in suburban Quezon city northeast of Manila, Philippines AP

27/32 Sydney An infant is held up at a demonstration against new U.S. President Donald Trump in Sydney, Australia Getty Images

28/32 Sydney A woman attends a demonstration against new U.S. President Donald Trump in Sydney, Australia Getty Images

29/32 Sydney A woman expresses her Anti-Trump views in Sydney, Australia Getty Images

30/32 Sydeney Protesters demonstrate against new U.S. President Donald Trump in Sydney, Australia. The marches in Australia were organised to show solidarity with those marching on Washington DC and around the world in defense of women's rights and human rights Getty

31/32 London Protesters march from The US Embassy in Grosvenor Square towards Trafalgar Square during the Women's March in London, England Getty

32/32 London Protesters carrying banners take part in the Women's March on London, as they stand in Trafalgar Square, in central London Reuters

In the end many members left over the alleged cover up and leadership culture, yet the party itself continues – albeit much smaller than they once were – with a leadership strikingly like the one it had three years ago. Ever since fierce factional fights ended with expulsions and a membership exodus nothing has been done to address the allegations of a toxic rape culture at the SWP.

Stand Up To Racism is just one of the organisations the SWP holds huge power in and is using to rehabilitate its reputation. Having surrounded themselves with a broad group of allies under the umbrella of an anti-racist front they once again get to call large demonstrations and attempt to control burgeoning social movements. Their papers, placards, leaflets and remaining members will be all over today’s protest. But I'm afraid many attending will not see or hear their history.

Creating mass, popular movements is important and that will likely be the only way to beat back Trump and his ilk. That sort of politics will also be critical if we're to address racism here in the UK and win our own arguments over immigration and Islamophobia. But if we're going to avoid past mistakes it's important to pay attention to who’s allowed in leadership positions at these protests. I do not want to be led by those accused of behind the alleged SWP rape cover up.

Thousands march in protest over Theresa May's Donald Trump invitation



Misogyny and rape culture cannot become easy compromises in the service of a greater cause. Dealing with women's oppression is not in opposition to dealing with racism. In fact we know well that Trump is guilty of both racism and misogyny – what sort of movement against him would ignore either?

Rape culture is definitely a poisonous social problem. The case of Stand Up To Racism is now an opportunity for us to stand up to rape culture across the board. If we take a hard line stance against the SWP, refuse their attempts at re-emerging without addressing the great harm they've caused, it's also good practice for ending widespread apology for sexual violence and sexism. If mass movements aren't possible without opposing toxic patterns of behaviour it might be that we’re not ready for that yet.

But I don't believe that – we can beat Trump without ignoring either women or victims of racism.