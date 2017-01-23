No amount of wishful thinking, outrage, marches or demands for recounts could overturn the result of the American election, even if nearly 3 million more people did vote for Hilary Clinton. But, inevitable though it was that Trump would eventually take office after the results three months ago, there need not be anything inevitable about how our own Government should respond to him.

Sitting thousands of miles away in the UK, I watched with a sense of powerlessness as the man who wished to ban members of my own faith from entering the United States took office. And alarmingly, I’ve now witnessed politicians in the UK fall over themselves to put whatever hateful views Trump had behind them and carry on as though they would with any other incumbent of the White House.

It shouldn’t and can’t be business as usual. There is no precedent for the man our politicians hope to continue a “special relationship” with, even if it is unrequited and Trump wishes to put only “America first”. For those hoping that assuming office would somehow magically alter Trump’s mindset, his inauguration speech was further proof that he in no way intends to heal divisions or embrace a vision of tolerance and inclusiveness.

If the government and MP’s think that they can preach about the importance of tolerance, liberalism and the importance of social cohesion at home while conveniently ignoring Trump’s record, they are deluding themselves. The two cannot be separated, however much we are told that we must respect the American president out of necessity, even if that necessity is given added impetus over the need for a trade deal following Brexit.

Theresa May confirms upcoming meeting with President Trump

Maybe Theresa May should heed her own warnings with the European Union that “no deal is better than a bad deal” when dealing with Trump.

To me, watching people like Boris Johnson respond positively to Trump means that my own Government is not only happy to do business with a man that called for members of my faith to have their places of worship put under surveillance and to establish national registers for them, but is also more than happy to brush aside such issues for the sake of other competing priorities. Yet I'm expected to follow the advice of the same Government when it comes to integration and social cohesion at home.

As a Muslim, for years I’ve seen my own community held responsible for terrorist acts and told to apologise, integrate and “change from within”. To be told that Muslim communities must do more to integrate and subscribe to British values of tolerance and mutual respect for those who are different while watching Gove gleefully brush over Trump’s inconsistencies upon interviewing him, focusing instead on whether we’re “at the front of the queue” for a trade deal, only adds to that sense of disbelief. Never mind Trump’s disgraceful views, never mind that British Muslims could be barred from travelling to America: all that matters is that we're at the front of the queue.

Boris Johnson went further than just asking for a trade deal but instead “hoped for a strong bond”. Theresa May simply congratulated him on his victory without any criticism whatsoever of his remarks. Thankfully Angela Merkel showed Theresa May how it should be done. Trump wouldn't and shouldn't given a blank cheque; instead, he was offered cooperation on the basis of shared values by Germany.

Donald Trump's most controversial quotes







18 show all Donald Trump's most controversial quotes

































1/18 On Mexicans “When Mexico sends its people, they’re not sending the best. They’re not sending you, they’re sending people that have lots of problems and they’re bringing those problems with us. They’re bringing drugs. They’re bring crime. They’re rapists… And some, I assume, are good people.” AFP/Getty Images

2/18 On Senator McCain “He’s not a war hero... He was a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren’t captured.” Getty Images

3/18 On Megyn Kelly “You could see there was blood coming out of her eyes. Blood coming out of her wherever.” AFP/Getty Images

4/18 On Vladimir Putin “He’s running his country, and at least he’s a leader, unlike what we have in this country.” Getty Images

5/18 On his popularity “I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn’t lose any voters.” AFP/Getty Images

6/18 On torture "I would bring back waterboarding and I'd bring back a hell of a lot worse than waterboarding." Getty Images

7/18 On his body “Look at those hands, are they small hands? And, [Republican rival Marco Rubio] referred to my hands: ‘If they’re small, something else must be small.’ I guarantee you there’s no problem. I guarantee.” AFP/Getty Images

8/18 On president Obama “He is the founder of Isis.” Getty Images

9/18 On the Second Amendment "Hillary wants to abolish — essentially abolish the Second Amendment. By the way, if she gets to pick, if she gets to pick her judges, nothing you can do, folks. Although the Second Amendment people, maybe there is, I don't know." AFP/Getty Images

10/18 On Hilary Clinton's emails “Russia, if you’re listening, I hope you’re able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing.” AFP/Getty Images

11/18 On sexual assault In a statement regarding the release of a 2005 video in which he can be heard boasting about sexual assault: “This was locker room banter, a private conversation that took place many years ago. Bill Clinton has said far worse to me on the golf course.” Getty Images

12/18 On tax loopholes "I absolutely used it, and so did Warren Buffett, and so did George Soros and so did many people who Hillary is getting money from." AFP/Getty Images

13/18 On his accuser “Believe me, she would not be my first choice, that I can tell you.” Getty Images

14/18 On Hillary Clinton “Such a nasty woman” Getty Images

15/18 On his pro-life stance “Based on what she's saying ... you can take the baby and rip the baby out of the womb in the ninth month, on the final day, and that's unacceptable” Getty Images

16/18 On his accusers "Total fabrication. The events never happened. Never. All of these liars will be sued after the election is over.” Getty Images

17/18 On the 'rigged' election system “I will totally accept the results of this great and historic presidential election — if I win.” Getty Images

18/18 On Hillary Clinton “I hate to say it but if I win I'm going to instruct my attorney general to get a special prosecutor to look into your situation. There has never been so many lies, so much deception. You ought to be ashamed of yourself.” Getty Images

As Theresa May was pressed on whether she would challenge the comments made by Trump on women and minorities during her forthcoming meeting with him, she claimed the talks would focus on more “pressing global issues”. Never mind the fact that 2 million people across the world over the weekend marched and protested against him. Clearly, for our Prime Minister, that movement was not global enough.

I'm not demanding our Government cut off relations with Trump, but at the very least all I ask is that they publicly recognise he is not a normal president. To offer a degree of measured criticism, as has already been done by other world leaders, would make Britain look strong rather than weakening our position – and it would do wonders for our situation at home. Anything other sends out a clear message to myself and thousands of others that our elected representatives are happy to foster a strong bond with a president who has peddled fear, bigotry and misogyny, while using our “special relationship” to simply advance economic interests. That my rights, along with millions of others’, do not matter as much as a few extra dollars.