On November 8, my notion of the USA as a country celebrating diversity and difference was stolen from me by Donald Trump’s election. It’s easy to lose hope in times like these, but the Women’s March was the message of solidarity that we all needed. This weekend, I stood in a crowd 500,000 strong and I’m still trying to process it. But one march isn’t enough.

I’ve been thinking about ways we can all make things better for women over the next four years. The march was our jump start, but now the real work begins, because we need to fight back.

Work to build bridges, not walls

There was a lot of criticism that the march wasn’t intersectional enough. In times like these it is more critical than ever that we come together and stand shoulder to shoulder with other oppressed groups. Cis women, don’t forget your trans sisters. Christian women, don’t forget your Muslim sisters. White women, don’t forget your sisters of colour. We must bridge gaps in the movement and work with all of our sisters and allied brothers so that we can build a powerful resistance and move forward together.

1/14 Activists from Greenpeace display a message reading "Mr President, walls divide. Build Bridges!" along the Berlin wall in Berlin on January 20, 2017 to coincide with the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United State Getty

2/14 An activist holds up a sign at the "We Stand United" rally on the eve of US President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration outside Trump International Hotel and Tower in New York on January 19, 2017 in New York Getty

3/14 Protesters burn a U.S. flag and a mock flag with pictures of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump outside the U.S. embassy in metro Manila, Philippines Getty

4/14 Filipino protestors hold placcards during a protest rally in front of the US embassy in Manila, Philippines, 20 January 2017. On the eve of President-elect Donald Trump's inaguration as the 45th president of the United States, Filipinos and Fil-Americans held a protest in front of the US embassy in Manila to denounce the incoming US president. Getty

5/14 Hong Kong police officers and security guards look on as an anarchist protester belonging to the Disrupt J20 movement sits after using a heavy duty D-lock and motorcycle lock to chain himself to a railing at the entrance gate to the Consulate General of the United States of America in Hong Kong to protest the inauguration of United States President-elect Donald Trump, Hong Kong, China, 20 January 2017. Two activists were arrested and taken away by Hong Kong police during the demonstration. Getty

6/14 A banner is unfurled on London's Tower Bridge, organised by Bridges Not Walls - a partnership between grassroots activists and campaigners working on a range of issues, formed in the wake of Donald Trump's election, which aims to build bridges to a world free from hatred and oppression. Getty

7/14 Protesters chain themselves to an entry point prior at the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in Washington, DC, U.S. Getty

8/14 Bridges Not Walls banner dropped from Molenbeek bridge in Brussels, Belgium, 20 January 2017, in an Greenpeace action part of protests Wolrd protest in solidarity with people in the US, the day Donald Trump sworn in as the 45th President of the United States. Getty

9/14 A woman holds an anti-U.S. President-elect Donald Trump placard during a rally in Tokyo, Japan, Getty

10/14 A Palestinian protester holds a placard during a demonstration against the construction of Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank and against US President-elect Donald Trump, on January 20, 2017, near the settlement of Maale Adumim, east of Jerusalem Getty

11/14 Banners on North Bridge in Edinburgh as part of the Bridges Not Walls protest against US President Donald Trump on the day of his inauguration Getty

12/14 Russian artist Vasily Slonov (L) and his assistant carry a life-sized cutout, which is an artwork created by Slonov and titled "Siberian Inauguration", before its presentation on the occasion of the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, in a street in Krasnoyarsk, Russia Getty

13/14 A woman holds a banner during a march to thank outgoing President Barack Obama and reject US President-elect Donald Trump before his inauguration at a park in Tokyo, Japan, 20 January 2017. EPA

14/14 Palestinian demonstrators protesting this week against a promise by Donald Trump to re-locate the US embassy to Jerusalem Reuters

If you hear something, say something

If we stand by and allow our friends, family members, neighbours, or strangers on the street to make oppressive statements, it suggests that we support them. In the words of Desmond Tutu, “if you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor”. If a family member says something oppressive over dinner – call them out on it. If you see a hate crime happening – report it, whether this be to the police or an online hate crime tracker.

If you see a hate crime and you feel it’s safe for you to intervene, don’t just look away. And make sure to show support to the person being targeted – ask them if they’re okay, offer to switch seats if you’re on the bus, or walk with them for a bit if you’re outside and they’d like you to. Let them know you’re there and you will stand alongside them.

Take care of yourself

Audre Lorde once said, “caring for myself is not self-indulgence, it is self-preservation, and that is an act of political warfare”. Remind yourself that one of the most radical and important things you can do to resist is to look after yourself. Make sure you’re getting enough sleep, eating regular meals and drinking enough water. Take that time out to read the books you’ve been meaning to, or listen to the music you’ve been wanting to, or go out for a walk. Build your own resilience. We are stronger when we practice self-care.

Write, call, or visit your local, state, and national elected officials

We must organise at local levels to elect leaders that stand up for our rights, but we must also make it known to the wider community that we will not stand for hate. This sends a strong message to the officials and the Trump supporters – but also to oppressed members of our community that we stand together in solidarity.

Volunteer or donate to a local non-profit or activist group

Giving time, resources or money (if economically able) to organisations like Planned Parenthood is a perfect way to resist Trump and to support reproductive justice. Some other groups you might want to volunteer for or donate to are those working for environmental protections, indigenous rights, black lives matter, LGBTQ+ rights, immigrant’s rights, sexual assault and domestic violence victim’s rights. Just imagine, if every person on the march gave just a few dollars or a few hours to a local domestic violence shelter, for example, it would have a huge effect for women affected in that community.

My biggest take away from this march is that we, women of all races, sizes, physical and mental abilities, citizenship statuses, sexualities, gender variations, religions and our allies are not alone. We are the majority and growing. We have found our voices. We are loud. We are strong. We are not going away. So here’s to our next steps together.