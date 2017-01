Donald Trump is so unpopular that there are even women marching against him in Antarctica.

The day after the inauguration of a president who bragged about grabbing women by their genitals, thousands will be marching in Washington and in more than 60 countries around the world, to “stand up for human rights, women’s rights and against hate.”

And on an expedition ship somewhere in Antarctica a group of women will be joining the Women’s March movement.

The march will be taking place on board the ship, not on the Antarctic shore, because, as organiser Linda Zunas has explained, “Due to the environmental sensitivity of the area, we can't leave any marks, trampled messages, etc.

“We welcome signs and hats,” wrote Ms Zunas, in an advance notice posted on the internet. “Ideas: ‘Penguins for Peace’,

"‘Cormorants for Climate’

"‘Seals for Science’

"‘Women for Earth’.”

Ms Zunas gave the location of the march as Neko Harbour, an Antarctic inlet on the west coast of Graham Land whose population consists of about 250 Gentoo penguins, a few Weddell seals and the occasional visiting humpback whale.

Whether the march actually takes place in Neko Harbour, however, remains to be seen, because Ms Zunas wrote that she couldn’t be sure of exactly where the ship would be when she and her fellow demonstrators started marching round the deck.

Describing the participants as “an international group of eco-minded visitors on an expedition ship to Antarctica”, Ms Zunas added: “We can't invite the public, but welcome all ship-board guests and staff to join us.”

Ms Zunas, thought to be from Oakland, California, describes herself on her twitter feed as a “data geek who loves baseball, good wine and travelling the world.”

Her twitter feed also suggests she is not a fan of Trump.

Off to the 7th continent tomorrow. I'm afraid there won't be a United States to come home to. 😡#StepAsideForPence — linda zunas (@lindazunas) January 11, 2017

.@realDonaldTrump grow up. Get a thicker skin. If you can't, delete your account and step aside for Pence. 😡 — linda zunas (@lindazunas) January 11, 2017

" At stake is not just our national security, but the very fabric of our democracy.” So scary. #StepAsideForPence https://t.co/GJNaROkJlp — linda zunas (@lindazunas) January 13, 2017

Ms Zunas was not immediately available for comment. Emails from The Independent produced the automated reply: “Hello, I am travelling to the 7th continent and will have limited internet access. Thank you, and I apologize in advance for the delay in responding to your message”.