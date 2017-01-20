Thousands of protesters are to march on London to express to protest Donald Trump's inauguration as demonstrations sweep the world. Follow the latest updates here:
Women's Marches are a collective of events against the 45th President are taking place at different cities around the world. The London march is expected to be among the biggest outside the US, with thousands of protesters attending from noon.
Thousands more are expected to march on New York and Washington, while protests have also taken place in countries including Australia and New Zealand.
Organisers say they decided to organise the action due to their distress and dismay at the politician's election. Although originating in the US, off-shoots soon emerged around the world as others overseas sought to show solidarity.
Mr Trump was criticised for expressing misogynistic beliefs during the election campaign. Such criticisms intensified as video footage emerged of the politician appearing to gloat about committing sexual assault.
In pictures: Protests, pomp and Donald Trump
In pictures: Protests, pomp and Donald Trump
-
1/30
President-elect Donald Trump acknowledges guests as he arrives on the platform at the US Capitol in Washington DC
Getty Images
-
2/30
Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts as Melania Trump looks on during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington
AP
-
3/30
President Donald Trump shakes hands with Justice John Roberts after taking the oath at inauguration ceremonies swearing in Trump as the 45th president of the United States
Reuters
-
4/30
President Donald Trump raises his fists after his inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol
Getty
-
5/30
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump greets outgoing President Barack Obama before Trump is inaugurated during ceremonies on the Capitol in Washington
Reuters
-
6/30
resident-elect Donald Trump arrives on the platform of the US Capitol in Washington DC
Getty Images
-
7/30
Attendees partake in the inauguration ceremonies to swear in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States at the U.S. Capitol in Washington DC
Reuters
-
8/30
US President Donald Trump delivers his inaugural address during ceremonies at the US Capitol in Washington DC
Getty Images
-
9/30
U.S. President Donald Trump waves with wife Melania during the Inaugural Parade in Washington DC
Reuters
-
10/30
Protesters registered their rage against the new president Friday in a chaotic confrontation with police who used pepper spray and stun grenades in a melee just blocks from Donald Trump's inaugural parade route. Scores were arrested for trashing property and attacking officers
AP
-
11/30
Demonstrators protest against US President Donald Trump in Washington DC
Getty Images
-
12/30
A woman holds a sign before the start of the Presidential Inauguration of Donald Trump at Freedom Plaza in Washington DC
Getty Images
-
13/30
Anti-Trump protesters prepare banners for a protest against the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump, in Berlin
REUTERS
-
14/30
Demonstrators shout slogans against US President-elect Donald Trump in Washington DC
Getty Images
-
15/30
Demonstrators march, block foot traffic and clash with U.S. Capitol Police at the entry checkpoints for the Inauguration of Donald Trump
Alamy Live News
-
16/30
Demonstrators display a banner as people arrive for US President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration in Washington DC
Getty Images
-
17/30
A man displays a placard as people lineup to get into the National Mall for the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump in Washington DC
Getty Images
-
18/30
Protesters demonstrating against U.S. President Donald Trump raise their hands as they are surrounded by police on the sidelines of the inauguration in Washington DC
Reuters
-
19/30
A demonstrator wearing a mask depicting Donald Trump protests outside the US Embassy in London
Getty Images
-
20/30
Demonstrators hold placards as they protest outside the US Embassy in London
Getty Images
-
21/30
Former US President George W. Bush and First Lady Laura Bush arrive for the Presidential Inauguration at the US Capitol
Rex
-
22/30
Michelle Obama and Dr. Jill Biden share an umbrella as President Donald Trump delivers his inaugural address at the inauguration in Washington DC
Rex
-
23/30
Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton arrive on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington
Reuters
-
24/30
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence takes the oath of office on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC
Getty Images
-
25/30
Advisors to President-elect Donald Trump, Kellyanne Conway and Steve Bannon depart from services at St. John's Church during the Presidential Inauguration in Washington
Reuters
-
26/30
Protesters demonstrating against U.S. President Donald Trump take cover as they are hit by pepper spray by police on the sidelines of the inauguration in Washington DC
Reuters
-
27/30
An activist demonstrating against U.S. President Donald Trump is helped after being hit by pepper spray on the sidelines of the inauguration in Washington DC
Reuters
-
28/30
A police officer tries to tackle a protester demonstrating against U.S. President Donald Trump
Reuters
-
29/30
Police arrest and detain a protester in the street in Washington DC
Rex
-
30/30
A police officer falls to the ground as another shoots pepper spray at protesters demonstrating against U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the inauguration in Washington DC
Reuters
He has also been accused of having "ableist" attitudes after mocking a journalist who has a disability.
Concerns have also been raised that Mr Trump denies climate change and has been critical of LGBT rights.
The march is billed as "woman-led" but welcomes "people of all genders".
In its mission statement, the march organisers say: "We will march, wherever we march, for the protection of our fundamental rights and for the safeguarding of freedoms threatened by recent political events. We unite and stand together for the dignity and equality of all peoples, for the safety and health of our planet and for the strength of our vibrant and diverse communities.
"We will come together in the spirit of democracy, honouring the champions of human rights who have gone before us. Please spread the word, so that our numbers are too great to ignore and the message to the world is clear.The politics of fear and division have no place in 2017."
High profile speakers including Labour MPs Yvette Cooper and Stella Creasy are to address the crowds.
