Just as Pope Francis was holding a mass for 25,000 Coptic Christians in a Cairo stadium this weekend, around 30 Muslim schoolgirls arrived at the Coptic Museum in the old centre of the capital. They took photographs of each other and selfies against the facade of the museum. For the front wall of this magnificent building was constructed by Marcus Simaika Pasha in 1910 to resemble the facade of a mosque. This was a quite deliberate decision by Simaika: his idea was to illustrate in stone how intertwined are Egypt’s Christians and Muslims, not only in religion but in culture.

But that was then. It was, of course, the Pope’s message this weekend, along with that of the Sheikh of al-Azhar, Ahmed al-Tayeb. Their message of peace was broadcast around the world. Their far more striking remarks – in almost identical words – about the evils of arms manufacturers who sell their products to the Middle East, was predictably ignored. Journalists understandably went for the most obvious story: both Muslim and Christian leaders condemned (no name mentioned, of course) the Isis ‘Caliphate’ – which Pope Francis excoriated in the memorable phrase “the incendiary logic of evil” – and the attacks on Christian churches by the Egyptian variety of the Isis cult. Yet the problems of Egypt’s Christians go rather deeper than this.

I went to see an old Egyptian friend, a Muslim called Ahmed – his real name, although it tells you a lot about the Egyptian regime that he insisted I did not identify his family name – who lives near the Coptic quarter of Cairo, fringed by the rail tracks to Helwan and the remains of one of the great Roman gateways to the ‘Babylos’ city of ancient Cairo, built by the Emperor Trajan. And this is what he said about his neighbours: “I tell you I have many Christian friends. They are real friends and very dear to me. They are my brothers. But the problem is that many Muslims see how close they are to the government – the government of President al-Sisi – and they blame the Christians for anything that goes wrong. Today, whenever a dispute arises between a Muslim and a Christian – about property, a shop, prices, any argument – it becomes a Muslim-Christian argument.” In other words, it becomes a sectarian argument.

37 killed in Islamic State bomb attacks on Egyptian churches

Dethroned president Mubarak always emphasised his affection for the Christians. His assassinated predecessor, Anwar Sadat feuded with the Coptic church, imprisoning its Pope and sensationally and foolishly claiming that he was “a Muslim president for a Muslim people” – which didn’t greatly please the Christians. Mubarak actually encouraged the impressive restoration of the Coptic museum. Then when Sisi staged his coup against the elected president Mohamed Morsi, there was the Coptic pope in one of the first post-coup photographs, standing next to Sisi.

It’s not difficult to spot the problem here. As a minority (maybe 10 per cent of Egyptians), Christians naturally need the regime to protect them. Their fear – that the government deliberately failed to guard their churches (untrue) and the ignorant attacks on them by equally untrained, untaught Muslim preachers in upper Egypt (sadly true) – drew them closer and closer to Sisi. They became associated with the regime itself.

Christian minorities have suffered in the same way all over the Arab world. Christians in Syria largely support the Assad government because it tries to protect them. The most recent footage of Bashar al-Assad shows him visiting a Christian monastery north of Damascus. When the Maronite patriarch of Lebanon, conscious of his fellow Christians in Syria, failed to condemn the Assad regime, Barack Obama – in one of his ‘holy’ moments – refused to see him in Washington. Christians in Iraq always felt they had special protection from Saddam; and within months of Saddam’s overthrow at the hands of the Americans, they were fleeing for their lives.

Another longstanding friend (again, a Muslim but this time unwilling even for his first name to be revealed) agreed with Ahmed but thought the “foreign media” had done much to embitter relations between Muslims and Christians. “They like simple stories,” he said. “That means persecuted Christians. It also means that even the police who are here to protect Christians are frightened of journalists.” More frightened of reporters, I dare say, than they are of Isis. With good reasons? But my friend also saw another pattern in the life of Egypt. “It has turned into a Muslim Brotherhood army fairground,” he said. “It’s like Turkey: you get Islamists in charge and then the army ‘returns’ to save the people. It happened here. And it will happen when Turkey decides to get rid of Erdogan – the army will return.”

The Egyptian philosopher Farag Fouda, murdered by Islamists in 1992, had a similar point of view. He predicted at the 1992 Cairo book fair that there could be a “horrifying cycle” in which “the military rule will lead to a (Muslim) religious one and (this) will not be removed except by a military coup which in turn will hand power to another form of religious ruling, and so forth.” Egyptian journalist Sara Abou Bakr wrote only four years ago that Fouda had anticipated what was then happening in Egypt: the Muslim Brotherhood under Mohamed Morsi came to power after the military’s undeclared candidate lost the election and might soon lead to a coup. It did.

Fouda’s death – this is just to reinforce the ignorance of the Muslim killers – almost certainly came about because he had condemned the “religious state” and challenged his book fair audience to name a single democratic religious state. During the trial of one of Fouda’s killers, one of them was asked why he committed the crime. Because of his books, he said. Asked which particular book had upset him, the youth replied: “I don’t know how to read.” Morsi was later to pardon one of Fouda’s killers.

All this was a subtext to the Pope’s long speech this weekend at the ‘International Peace Conference’ in Cairo which he shared with Sheikh al-Tayeb. He spoke of the “incivility of conflict”, the need for religious leaders “to unmask the violence that masquerades as purported sanctity”. Vatican speech writers, who used to be poor on history but good on politics, are now good on politics – though less good on history if the former Pope Benedict’s ridiculous performance at Regensburg was anything to go by – surely got it right, however, when they had Pope Francis condemn the arms trade, the “murky manoeuvrings that feed the cancer of war”. What is most instructive, however, is that the Western nations who so often condemn attacks on Egyptian Christians, had absolutely nothing to say of these remarks, nor of al-Tayeb’s comments on the enriching of individual arms manufacturers.

World news in pictures







45 show all World news in pictures























































































1/45 30 April 2017 A grid girl poses for a photographer ahead of the Formula One Russian Grand Prix at the Sochi Autodrom circuit in Sochi Getty Images

2/45 30 April 2017 A grid girl poses for a photographer ahead of the Formula One Russian Grand Prix at the Sochi Autodrom circuit in Sochi Getty Images

3/45 30 April 2017 Bystanders look at the wreckage of a bus after it rammed four cars and a motorcycle and came to rest at the bottom of a slope in Cianjur. At least 11 people were killed, when a bus rammed into several other vehicles in Indonesia's West Java province after a suspected brake failure Getty Images

4/45 30 April 2017 At least 11 people were killed, when a bus rammed into several other vehicles in Indonesia's West Java province after a suspected brake failure Getty Images

5/45 29 April 2017 European Heads of State meet during a EU summit in Brussels, Belgium Reuters

6/45 29 April 2017 Afghan warlord and ex-prime minister Gulbuddin Hekmatyar gestures as he speaks at a rally in Laghman province Getty Images

7/45 29 April 2017 Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives at a EU summit in Brussels, Belgium Reuters

8/45 29 April 2017 Participants dance during the costumed vintage bicycle cruising of the Tweed Run Budapest companionship, in downtown Budapest, Hungary EPA

9/45 29 April 2017 Participants ride bicycles during the costumed vintage bicycle cruising of the Tweed Run Budapest companionship, in downtown Budapest, Hungary EPA

10/45 29 April 2017 Microsoft founder Bill Gates returns a volley, during an exhibition tennis match in Seattle AP

11/45 29 April 2017 US military vehicles travel in the northeastern city of Qamishli, Syria Reuters

12/45 29 April 2017 People gesture at a US military vehicle travelling in Amuda province, northern Syria Reuters

13/45 29 April 2017 Pope Francis looks over the river Nile from a terrace, during a meeting with the clergy and religious, in Cairo AP

14/45 29 April 2017 Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 presidential election, visits a stable as he campaigns near Poitiers, France Reuters

15/45 28 April 2017 Rescue workers attend to a wounded man on a stretcher in an alley in Manila, after a homemade pipe bomb exploded Getty Images

16/45 28 April 2017 A wounded honey bear which was entangled by a wild-boar trap arrives at a hospital in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, before its amputation surgery Getty Images

17/45 28 April 2017 Festival goers attend day 1 of 2017 Stagecoach California's Country Music Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California Getty Images

18/45 28 April 2017 Festival goers attend day 1 of 2017 Stagecoach California's Country Music Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Californi Getty Images

19/45 28 April 2017 A masked demonstrator gestures after protesters set a bus on fire during a general strike protest in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil AP

20/45 28 April 2017 Militarised police personnel in riot gear, fire tear gas at protestors blocking the road near the long-distance bus terminal during the nationwide strike called by unions opposing austerity reforms in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Getty Images

21/45 28 April 2017 A man covers his faces as buses burn after being set on fire by protestors during a nationwide general strike in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Getty Images

22/45 28 April 2017 The military police shoot against protesters during the nationwide strike called by unions opposing austerity reforms in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Getty Images

23/45 28 April 2017 King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima of the Netherlands hosted 150 guests at the Royal Palace in Amsterdam as part of the ongoing celebrations for His Majesty’s 50th birthday Getty Images

24/45 28 April 2017 King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of The Netherlands pose for a group picture with their guests after the dinner for 150 Dutch people to celebrate the king's 50th birthday in the Royal Palace in Amsterdam, Netherlands Getty Images

25/45 27 April 2017 US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump meet with Argentina's President Mauricio Macri and his wife, Juliana Awada, at the White House Reuters

26/45 27 April 2017 Palestinian protesters clash with Israeli security forces following a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, north of the West Bank city of Ramallah Getty Images

27/45 27 April 2017 Israeli border policemen detain a Palestinian protester during clashes at a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem Reuters

28/45 27 April 2017 French presidential election candidate for the En Marche! movement Emmanuel Macron kicks a ball during a campaign visit to Sarcelles, north of Paris Getty Images

29/45 27 April 2017 People dance on a boat during King's Day celebrations in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The Netherlands is marking the 50th birthday of King Willem-Alexander with orange-clad citizens holding parties and street sales throughout the country AP

30/45 27 April 2017 Activists from Amnesty dressed as the Statue of liberty take part in a demonstration to mark the first 100 days in office of US President Donald Trump outside the US Embassy in London Getty Images

31/45 27 April 2017 A policeman holds the ID's of a group of protesters who were arrested during a demonstration against the results of the first round of the French presidential election in Rennes, western France Getty Images

32/45 27 April 2017 French police arrest protesters after a demonstration against the results of the first round of the French presidential election in Rennes, western France Getty Images

33/45 26 April 2017 Penarol v Palmeiras - Copa Libertadores - Campeon del siglo stadium - Montevideo, Uruguay. Fans of Palmeiras and Penarol fight at the end of their match Reuters

34/45 26 April 2017 Palmeiras's Felipe Melo and Penarol's Matias Mier fight at the end of their match Reuters

35/45 26 April 2017 Palmeiras's Felipe Melo and Penarol's Matias Mier fight at the end of their match Reuters

36/45 25 April 2017 Juan Gregorio Rocha, an evangelical pastor suspected of murdering Vilma Trujillo Garcia in a bonfire after accusing her of being 'possessed' by a demon, sits with his siblings during a final court hearing in Managua Getty Images

37/45 25 April 2017 Brazilian Indians take part in a demonstration against the violation of indigenous people's rights, in Brasilia, Brazil Reuters

38/45 25 April 2017 Brazilian Indians take part in a demonstration against the violation of indigenous people's rights, in Brasilia, Brazil Reuters

39/45 25 April 2017 Riot police points his gun at Brazilian Indians during a demonstration against the violation of indigenous people's rights, in Brasilia, Brazil Reuters

40/45 25 April 2017 To the celebrate the 40th anniversary of the series of Star Wars, the Japanese jewellery store is selling a life-size mask of Darth Vader made from 15kg of pure 24k gold. The Mask is valued at approximately 1.4 million US Dollars. The store is also selling sets of 24k gold commemorative coins with prices ranging from USD 1,201 to 11,124. The products will go on sale on Star Wars Day, May 4th Rex

41/45 25 April 2017 To the celebrate the 40th anniversary of the series of Star Wars, the Japanese jewellery store is selling a life-size mask of Darth Vader made from 15kg of pure 24k gold. The Mask is valued at approximately 1.4 million US Dollars. The store is also selling sets of 24k gold commemorative coins with prices ranging from USD 1,201 to 11,124. The products will go on sale on Star Wars Day, May 4th Rex

42/45 24 April 2017 The guided-missile submarine USS Michigan is greeted as it arrives in Busan, South Korea. The USS Michigan is in South Korea for a scheduled port visit while conducting routine patrols throughout the western Pacific Getty Images

43/45 25 April 2017 Indigenous leaders from all over Brazil set a camp at the Ministries Esplanade in Brasilia, Brazil. The indigenous people met at the capital in order to participate in the 'Free Land Camp', in which they will discuss strategies for protest and vindications of their indigenous cause EPA

44/45 25 April 2017 An overview of a national meeting at the People's Palace of Culture in Pyongyang in celebration of the 85th founding anniversary of the Korean People's Army (KPA) Reuters

45/45 25 April 2017 A US Army helicopter crewman mans a gun on the rear gate as it departs Resolute Support headquarters with US Defense Secretary James Mattis aboard in Kabul, Afghanistan Reuters

Of course they did not. Because the Trumps, Mays, Merkels and other leaders of our ‘civilised’ West – not to mention our Russian friends – are the primary beneficiaries of this vile trade. We need to keep the arms flowing to the Middle East – so we do. And if we wish to play innocent, who can deny that much of Isis’ firepower has come from US weaponry captured from the Iraqi army in Mosul. I’ve seen some of it on Syria’s front lines, including newly destroyed US missiles and American M1A1 Abrams tanks.

But here we should perhaps return to the beautiful Coptic museum in Cairo. It contains remarkable Christian icons and columns, gowns and texts which clearly show Pharaonic, Roman and Islamic influence. Some bibles are written (by hand, of course) in both Arabic and ancient Coptic. Some of the texts are written on clay or stone because papyrus was too expensive for most Egyptians of the time. Of the 6,000 papyrus works, the most important are perhaps the Psalms of David, found lying in a grave beneath the head of a dead little girl. What mourning hands put this text beneath her?

It is all a long way from the present Pope, from Sheikh al-Tayeb, from Isis and president Sisi and the gross misuse of the Pope’s visit to prove that Egypt is ‘safe’. And a long way from the modern arms trade. The trouble is that the descendants of that long-dead child are now sandwiched between the regime and the majority Muslim people of Egypt. It’s not their fault. It’s not the fault of the Muslims. It’s what happens when Christians need local protection from local rulers.