Here are the 10 steps that could take Jeremy Corbyn to Downing Street

Unlikely as it may seem, elections are unpredictable, there’s always plenty to play for, and, well, you never know. Maybe no more than a thought experiment, but here are some things that could, at any rate, make the election result less painful for Labour than some predict.

Ignore the polls

This is easier to do than ever, given the poor record of the pollsters, so the usual politicians line that it’s only real votes that matter is a bit more plausible. After all, Corbyn was once, as he says, a 200 to 1 outsider for the Labour leadership. His ratings are so dismal that he may actually outperform expectations and see them go up as he gains media exposure. Corbyn, in other words, is probably a better campaigner than his knee-jerk critics think. Less of a pushover, in fact, than Ed Miliband was, whose ratings also improved, by the way, the more he appeared on TV. But no bacon sandwiches or photo ops on trains loos.

Go Trump, or at least Bernie Sanders

Insurgency suits the Momentum Labour Party and its leader, so why not make the most of it? There are encouraging signs, especially in his first campaign speech, that Jeremy Corbyn and his allies are following the Trump example and attacking the “elite”, “rich” and the “establishment” that supposedly runs the country, even though of course every Labour candidate is a member of that establishment, usually well off by normal standards and aspire to belong to a governing elite. Still, a good pitch.

Anyone who takes on the establishment gets vilified, Corbyn says

Be collegiate

Or as much as you can be. You have to recognise that Corbyn probably isn’t the best electoral asset at Labour’s disposal. Obviously they cannot replace him (can they?) so they have to downplay him and stress instead the Labour “team”, or the more media-friendly elements of it, and that there will be a return to Cabinet government.

Attack, attack and counter-attack

How did Ken Livingstone get where he did in politics when he had the entire media against him? He always hit back and took his critics on directly. So when the newspapers do a hatchet job, then go ahead and attack them and their owners; there’s plenty of material to go on in the Leveson Report and in their tax affairs. You may as well as they’ll never love you.

Stop criticising Corbyn

Labour MPs and arch Corbyn critics have a lot of words to eat, but they have to go around telling anyone who’ll listen that Jeremy Corbyn walks on water. It’s that or lose your seat or see friends and colleagues lose theirs, as well as having the Tories in untrammelled power for another half a decade, and all that means for "your people" you want to defend. Not to mention that the idea that Labour can “rebuild” in opposition may be simply a fond fantasy; it usually does itself more damage after a drubbing.

Sleaze

The Conservatives have 24 MPs being investigated for potential criminal offences concerning election expenses from last time round. Many MPs have dubious links with business or outside earnings that are embarrassingly large. An open goal.

Accept the Greens’ offer to cooperate

It could mean a few extra seats for you or them, or the Lib Dems. Every seat counts, so encourage local parties to be “imaginative” about their tactics.

UK news in pictures







20 show all UK news in pictures





































1/20 10 April 2017 A girls looks at floral tributes for PC Keith Palmer during the funeral parade outside Parliament in London EPA

2/20 10 April 2017 Police officers line the route in Southwark as the funeral procession of PC Keith Palmer makes its way to Southwark Cathedral Getty Images

3/20 10 April 2017 Pall bearers carry the coffin of PC Keith Palmer, in to Southwark Cathedral Getty Images

4/20 9 April 2017 John Boyega attends The Olivier Awards 2017 at Royal Albert Hall in London Getty Images

5/20 9 April 2017 Amanda Holden attends The Olivier Awards 2017 at Royal Albert Hall in London Getty Images

6/20 9 April 2017 Kenneth Branagh and Lindsay Brunnock attend The Olivier Awards 2017 at the Royal Albert Hall Getty Images

7/20 6 April 2017 London black cab drivers hold a demonstration in Whitehall during a protest over the regulation private hire cars using the Uber app PA wire

8/20 6 April 2017 London black cab drivers hold a demonstration in Whitehall during a protest over the regulation private hire cars using the Uber app. PA wire

9/20 6 April 2017 The cocaine haul in the fishing boat The Bianca, as her skipper Michael McDermott will be sentenced after he tried to smuggle more than £80 million of cocaine into the UK PA wire

10/20 6 April 2017 Jon Platt arrives at the Supreme Court in central London with his wife Sally where the Court will rule on the much-anticipated legal case on an unauthorised holiday during school term time PA wire

11/20 6 April 2017 Bunny Penny, the Playboy Club Bunny of the Year wears an edible chocolate corset and bunny ears at Marble Arch in London PA wire

12/20 6 April 2017 105-year-old Jack Reynolds receives his Guinness World Record certificate after riding the Twistersaurus rollercoaster to raise money for the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance fund at Flamingo Land in Malton, North Yorkshire. Reynolds, who broke a Guinness World Record by becoming the oldest person in the world to get a tattoo at the age of 104, said he was not nervous, particularly after flying in a Tiger Moth plane last year PA wire

13/20 6 April 2017 Donald Tusk, the President of the European Council, leaves after meeting Britain's Prime Minister, Theresa May inside 10 Downing Street Reuters

14/20 5 April 2017 Member of the European Parliament and former leader of the anti-EU UK Independence Party (UKIP) Nigel Farage wears socks with Union Jack flag at the European Parliament in Strasbourg Getty Images

15/20 5 April 2017 Getty Images

16/20 2 April 2017 Lydia Wilkinson, the daughter of stabbing victims Peter and Tracey Wilkinson, arrives to lay flowers and view floral tributes at her family home in Stourbridge, West Midlands Rui Vieira/PA Wire

17/20 2 April 2017 Lydia Wilkinson, the daughter of stabbing victims Peter and Tracey Wilkinson, views floral tributes at her family home in Stourbridge, West Midlands Rui Vieira/PA Wire

18/20 2 April 2017 Britain's Prince Charles stands next to Italy's Civil Protection agency members during his visit to the town of Amatrice, which was levelled after an earthquake last year, in central Italy Reuters

19/20 2 April 2017 Britain's Prince Charles walks along with Italy's Civil Protection agency members during his visit to the town of Amatrice, which was levelled after an earthquake last year, in central Italy Reuters

20/20 1 April 2017 Britain First and EDL (English Defence League) protesters walk along Northumberland Avenue during a demonstration in London Ben Stevens/PA Wire

Be nice to the Lib Dems

That would help you dilute the idea that there is necessarily going to be some “extreme” socialist administration coming in. Theresa May says that Labour will be propped up by the Lib Dems, and the answer to that has to be – “what’s wrong with that?” Voters like parties who want to work together.

Say as little about Brexit as you can, and when you do be pro-EU

You can’t out-Ukip Ukip or out-Brexit Theresa May. So don’t bother, sound pragmatic and as positive as you can about the EU and Brexit. Not easy but the best of a bad job would be the tone on Brexit, and let people have another vote in due course.

Don’t just campaign on public services

Labour (almost) always leads on the NHS, so what’s a win? Follow Tony Blair’s example and take the fight onto Tory territory, onto the economy, where every election is won and lost. Make sure your numbers add up and have them certified by the IFS.

See you in Downing Street, Jeremy.