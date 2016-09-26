Hillary Clinton is a fierce opponent for Donald Trump to take on – this is a fact, considering that she remains ahead of him in the polls (2.1 per cent, albeit) and gaining support from many political heavyweights, including (reportedly) former Republican President George W Bush.

However, it seems that Hillary has been advised to take certain steps when debating and challenging Donald Trump – primarily to avoid gender stereotypes. Now, Clinton is a role model for feminists all over the world (feel free to disagree, but I’m not too fussed if you do – a female leader of the free world is a huge step and it’s time we realised that rather than sweating all the small stuff) – yet she is still having to tailor her debating style and actions so that she doesn’t fall foul of “gender stereotypes”.

So, what is Hillary Clinton not allowed to do in her political present and future because she’s a woman?

She’s not allowed to interrupt a man

Hillary Clinton has been advised, when debating, that it is much more effective for her to sit back and let Trump finish his diatribe before commenting or coming back with force – as research shows that voters “react badly” to seeing a woman interrupt or talk over a man. According to the New York Times, she does not “want to be seen as pushy [or] play[ing] into gender stereotypes”.

It’s important, after all, for women to realise that their actions are “pushy”, “bossy” or – when they’re seen more positively – “feisty”. If men had done the same thing, sure, they would be “assertive” or “powerful” – but that’s just something those moaning, whining, nagging women have to accept about the world, don’t they?

Clinton is apparently following this advice on the basis that it may turn voters against her if she does, in fact, act or behave in a particularly “masculine” (or, as I like to call it, “human”) manner.

She needs to downplay her own professional experience

There is panic amongst Hillary’s campaign that Trump will paint her as the “establishment” candidate, as she has spent a large amount of her career within Washington and New York politics. This could cause her to look boring and part of the Washington elite.

So this is why Clinton is cautious about calling Trump out on his lies – you know, those lies about Barack Obama not being an American citizen, disputes over Trump University…in case he brings up the dreaded private email server, or Benghazi, or discusses how the country needs something “new” – everything that Bernie Sanders stood for.

Hillary needs Sanders voters to stick with her, and not migrate over to Trumpsville in an act of defiance against the norm – so she is downplaying her extensive experience in politics and international relations. Because a woman applying for the presidency isn’t revolutionary, but an old white man espousing socialism is.

She shouldn’t call out sexism when she sees it

Polls shown that millions of American voters, primarily young voters, believe that Trump is racist and sexist – but point-blank refuse to vote for Hillary Clinton regardless. Hillary is keen to call him out on these things – but has been advised to not go in too strong, in case she looks overpowering and plays into the aforementioned “gender stereotypes”.

She is keen to get at Trump, reportedly, by addressing him as “Donald”, and questioning his net worth – but is cautious about calling him a racist or a misogynist, presumably in case she makes racist and misogynist Trump supporters realise that they actually are racist misogynists. When one compares this to Obama, who has gone in very strong on the African American community voting for Clinton so as not to digress into times of racial tension again, her approach is slightly more delicate and diplomatic. Her advisers clearly don’t think talking about that lame old issue of gender equality is a good idea, and who could blame them?

She shouldn’t act offended if someone offends her

Clinton has done her best to remain calm and collected when Donald Trump has thrown serious personal insults her way, including him making fun of her recovery from pneumonia and bringing up her husband’s infidelities (remember that infamous tweet “If Hillary Clinton can’t satisfy her husband what makes her think she can satisfy America?” Because I do.)

Now, a male political candidate belittling and patronising a female candidate isn’t exactly anything new. So Clinton has been sure to remain steady, calm and attentive, in an attempt to not react too much to his jibes, in case she looks emotional about the situation. She does not want to look emotional or upset in any way – because, of course, emotion is not an attribute that one wants the President of the United States to possess. Especially if they’re a woman and therefore prone to crazy overemotional outbursts anyway, probably on account of their period.

She shouldn’t use facts to back up her answers

Apparently voters and commentators think that Hillary packs too many facts into her answers. I don’t even have an explanation for this one.

The moral of the story seems to be: if you’re a female candidate vying for the presidency, it’s important to distinguish that you are in fact a woman and not one of the boys, but that you will not act like a woman, but you will also not act like a man, show any emotion on subjective opinions, or provide any objective facts to back up your responses.

I, for one, think this sounds fantastically straightforward and wish Hillary all the best in this continuing charade.