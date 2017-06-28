The quest for justice for the Hillsborough victims has taken too long

Twenty-eight years after the shocking death of 96 football fans at Hillsborough football stadium, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has decided that charges should be brought against six individuals in connection with the disaster.

Among them are former Chief Superintendent David Duckenfield, match commander at the fatal FA Cup semi-final, who faces 95 charges of manslaughter by gross negligence. For legal reasons he will not face charges in respect of the death of the 96th victim of the tragedy, Tony Bland, who died in 1993. What’s more, before he can be formally charged the CPS must apply to the High Court to lift an order imposed after he was prosecuted privately in 1999. A senior judge will rule on that matter in due course.

Sir Norman Bettison, the former Chief Inspector of South Yorkshire Police, faces four charges of misconduct in a public office over alleged lies told about the culpability of fans. Two other former police officers, a retired solicitor and a former Sheffield Wednesday club official also face charges.

Without question this is a highly significant moment for the families and friends of the Hillsborough 96. They will be relieved that, at last, individuals will face a criminal trial in which their testimony and other evidence can be properly examined. As the chairwoman of the Hillsborough Family Support Group, Margaret Aspinall, put it: “This is definitely the start of the end.”

Hillsborough Disaster 1989







8 show all Hillsborough Disaster 1989













1/8 Liverpool fans try and pull their fellow supporters out of the crush at Hillsborough stadium, 15 April 1989. Ninety-six fans were crushed to death and hundreds injured after support railings collapsed during a match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest Richard Sellers

2/8 Football fans are rushed away on a stretcher at Hillsborough stadium, 15 April 1989. Ninety-six fans were crushed to death and hundreds injured after support railings collapsed during a match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest AFP/Getty Images

3/8 The Sun has been boycotted in Liverpool since this edition, which lied about the behaviour of Liverpool fans on the day

4/8 Hillsborough Memorial tributes lie on the pitch during the memorial service marking the 25th anniversary of the Hillsborough Disaster, at Anfield Stadium on April 15, 2016 in Liverpool, England. Thousands of fans, friends and relatives attended the service at Liverpool's Anfield Stadium to mark the 25th anniversary of the Hillsborough tragedy. 96 Liverpool supporters lost their lives during a crush at an FA Cup semi final against Nottingham Forest at the Hillsborough football ground in Sheffield, South Yorkshire in 1989 Liverpool FC via Getty Images

5/8 Barry Devonside leaves Parr Hall, Warrington, where the Crown Prosecution Service has said, Hillsborough match commander David Duckenfield, former chief constable Sir Norman Bettison and four other individuals have been charged with offences relating to the Hillsborough disaster. PA

6/8 Family members react after the families of the 96 Hillsborough victims were told the decision that the Crown Prosecution Service will proceed with criminal charges and six people have been charged with criminal offences, including Ex-Ch Supt David Duckenfield and Sir Norman Bettison on June 28, 2017 in Warrington, England. The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) revealed its intentions at a meeting with victims' relatives. Last year's inquests into the Hillsborough disaster concluded the 96 fans had been unlawfully killed Getty Images

7/8 Norman Bettison was charged with four counts of misconduct in a public office. He was found to have lied on four separate occasions about his role in the deaths and when he claimed he never blamed Liverpool supporters for the disaster PA

8/8 Former South Yorkshire Police match commander David Duckenfield was found guilty of the manslaughter of the victims Reuters

Plainly though, it is a remarkable fact that the CPS decision comes almost three decades after those terrible events unfolded in Sheffield. Nobody in Britain – least of all those who were affected directly – will forget the haunting images and television footage of the disaster; but it is also true to say that the actual events are now beyond the memory of anyone under the age of 35. It is a sad indictment of the speed at which the wheels of justice can move in this country.

The question of how we investigate major incidents involving mass deaths is topical, of course, in the wake of the Grenfell Tower fire in London earlier this month. Only time will tell whether any individuals are ever brought to trial over the blaze which killed at least 79 people; but if the Hillsborough timeline were ascribed to Grenfell, we could expect to find out in 2045. That, quite clearly, would be unacceptable to the extent that most would regard it as a bad joke.

Indeed, of all the lessons we have learned from Hillsborough it is that inquiries into significant public tragedies must not only be thorough but timely. In the immediate aftermath of the catastrophe at Grenfell Tower, the Prime Minister offered reassuring words suggesting that a judicial inquiry would begin imminently. Two weeks on and a judge has not been identified to lead the investigation, despite the overwhelming pressure to get started. Jeremy Corbyn raised the issue at Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday and will continue to bang the drum until Theresa May provides a satisfactory answer. He is right to do so.

For much too long after Hillsborough, families felt they did not have support in their quest for answers about how their relatives died. They were seemingly brushed off by officials and told by sections of the tabloid media that it was the fans themselves who were to blame for the disaster. It was only through the sheer persistence of those who lost loved ones, and the efforts of some notable legal and political figures, that the narrative began to change.

Now, at last, they can look forward to a day in court. It is absolutely imperative that those left bereaved by the Grenfell Tower disaster do not have to wait decades for their own losses to be fully explained and accounted for.