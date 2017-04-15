Isis and al-Qaeda are little more than glorified drug cartels, and their motivation is money not religion

The black flags of Isis have become the latest symbols of Islamic extremism. Their savagery has come to represent what we believe to be a vulgar distortion of an Abrahamic faith. We’ve grown exhausted in our infuriation at the commitment of these people to sadistic interpretations of scripture, supposedly leading them through beheadings and slaughter, all the way to paradise. But what if I told you that their fury has nothing to do with faith?

Terror is very big business. And I mean that in the literal sense.

Groups such as Isis and al-Qaeda succeeded in gaining a degree of legitimacy for their cause, by dressing it as a twisted heavenly mission. They are now viewed globally as Muslim fanatics rather than the hardened criminals, money launderers and drug lords that they are.

In Reza Aslan’s book How to Win a Cosmic War, in the context of this supposed heavenly mission, or cosmic war, he describes what must be done: "Strip this ideological conflict of its religious connotations, reject the religiously polarising rhetoric of our leaders and theirs, focus on the material matters at stake, and address the earthly issues that always lie behind the cosmic impulse."

Isis shoots down Iraqi Army Helicopter above Mosul

In this instance, the earthly issue lying behind the cosmic impulse is illegal drugs.

Over the past 30 years, there have been significant links made between terrorism and drug trade. Nine years ago, Braun, ex-US Drug Enforcement Agency chief of operations stated that the Taliban were at the same level of organisation as Colombia’s FARC were nineteen years ago, exporting opium constituting more than half of all the heroin in the world.

We see hybrids of global drug trafficking cartels and terrorist organisations, ideological motivations masking financial ones. It is estimated that the majority of terrorist organisations have direct links to trade of illegal drugs, and the figure has grown in the last decade.

Approximately 40 per cent of the cocaine reaching Europe per year arrives through Africa, grown in Colombia and Peru. It is transported across the Atlantic via Highway 10, generating an estimated $800 million annually on reaching the Sahara. Political instability in Mali and Niger correlates with increased cocaine seizures over the last decade as factions of Africa’s branch of Al Qaeda battle for power and business.

In pictures: Isis' weapons factories







11 show all In pictures: Isis' weapons factories



















1/11 A mortar round fin manufactured by Isis in Gogjali, Mosul, November 2016 Conflict Armament Research

2/11 Isis rocket components discovered in Gogjali, Mosul, Iraq in November 2016 Conflict Armament Research

3/11 Isis mortars discovered near Karamlais, Iraq, in November 2016 CAR

4/11 An Isis rocket launch frame in Qaraqosh, November 2016 Conflict Armament Research

5/11 A memo from Isis' COSQC on quality control at a manufacturing facility in Gogjali, Mosul, November 2016 Conflict Armament Research

6/11 Electrically-operated initiators manufactured by Isis in forces Gogjali, Mosul, November 2016 Conflict Armament Research

7/11 Isis mortar tubes at a manufacturing facility in Karamlais, November 2016 Conflict Armament Research

8/11 An Isis mortar production facility discovered in Gogjali, Mosul, in November 2016 Conflict Armament Research

9/11 An Isis weapons manufacturing facilities near Mosul in November 2016 Conflict Armament Research

10/11 Stocks of French-manufactured Sorbitol, Latvian potassium nitrate and Lebanese sugar at an Isis weapons factory in Iraq Conflict Armament Research

11/11 A destroyed Isis weapons facility in Qaraqosh, Iraq, November 2016 Conflict Armament Research

Boko Haram have control of ancient trading routes through Niger towards Europe, and it is widely suspected that much of their funding for recruits to rape and kidnap civilians is from drug smuggling. Hezbollah and Al Shabaab are known to benefit from global drug routes, with Afghan opium reaching Kenya and Ethiopia.

Isis have seized control of much of the Middle Eastern and Asian drug profits, and just as the Nazis in Germany and US soldiers in Vietnam were given drugs to facilitate cold blooded atrocities, over 11 million of the amphetamine pills that Isis fighters are given have been seized at Syrian borders last year.

Islam is a convenient label hiding the joining of two bloodied hands: trafficking and terrorism. Global gang violence has been “Islamised”.

Traffickers and terrorists have the same enemies and common interests, so no wonder that lands growing opium and cocaine are unstable. Both require territory, which requires control of populations, through fear and exploiting the most vulnerable.

The similarities between South American cartel tactics and those of “Islamists” are extensive, from the harnessing of social media and the internet for propaganda to spread beheading videos, to projecting themselves as powerful and in pursuit of a greater cause, attracting the disaffected, despairing people at the edge of society, to whom an early death seems acceptable. Criminals, addicts, or simply broken, vulnerable people are recruited into a hellish global network of brutality and greed. This is reflected in the entirely un-islamic, recurring backstory of the recent terrorist attackers, from Orlando to London.

Replace ideology with big bucks and a sense of belonging, Godly devotion with a disturbed, thuggish lack of morality and the conquered ‘caliphate’ territory with a narcotic fuelled gangland, and your picture of todays ‘Islamism’ is a whole lot more accurate."