“Don’t try to tell me what you think I want to hear,” Theresa May told civil servants. “I want your advice, I want the options. Then politicians make the decisions.”

The Prime Minister’s message, relayed in an interview with The Spectator in December, made perfect sense. As Home Secretary, her style was to weigh the evidence and then make her mind up. She did the same on entering Downing Street, postponing a decision on the Chinese-backed proposed nuclear plant at Hinkley Point, and then giving the go-ahead.

Yet different rules seem to apply to the biggest challenge facing the Government. On Brexit, May shows every sign of listening only to what she wants to hear. It is the most plausible explanation for the abrupt and damaging resignation of Sir Ivan Rogers as Britain’s ambassador to the EU, just weeks before formal exit negotiations begin.

I have met Rogers; it seemed to me that he rightly sees the civil service’s role as ensuring “how” the Government achieves its goals, not “what” the goals should be – a decision for politicians. He certainly believes in the plain speaking May claims to want. The problem with Brexit is that it is incredibly complicated. There is no simple A to B answer to the “how” question. It appears that Rogers was marginalised by Downing Street for spelling out some of the difficulties ahead and where the 27 EU countries stand – doing his job, in other words. Hardline Brexiteers are delighted to see the back of him. They claim, without any proof, that he leaked his own advice to May that negotiating a trade deal with the EU could take 10 years. I doubt very much that he did; it’s more likely that it was leaked to undermine his position.

May should resist the temptation to join the hardliners in suspecting the Whitehall machine of trying to block Brexit. Although the Brexiteers have won, many are paranoid that their enemies plot to snatch victory from them. This culture breeds a poisonous atmosphere in which some civil servants fear their motives are doubted and so dilute their advice to avoid being branded not “one of us”, as Margaret Thatcher dubbed her critics. “There is a lot of self-censorship on Brexit going on,” said one Whitehall insider.

Rogers imposed no such constraints on himself; that was not his style. His resignation may prove the tip of an iceberg. The word in Whitehall is that some other officials will do their duty until Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty is triggered to kickstart the exit talks, and then seek a transfer or pastures new outside the civil service. The hardliners would say “good riddance” and welcome the appointment of officials who “believe in Brexit.” But this would mean a worrying politicisation of our neutral civil service. The system works when officials give unvarnished, independent advice, and then make the decisions of their political masters work, as the overwhelming majority do.

The barbs directed at civil servants by the Brexiteers are all of a piece with Michael Gove’s ludicrous statement during the referendum that people have “had enough of experts”. He now admits it was “manifestly nonsense” to claim that expert engineers, doctors and physicists were wrong, but insists “a sub-class of experts, particularly economists, pollsters, social scientists” should reflect on their mistakes.

1/22 British Prime Minister Theresa May Getty

2/22 Lead campaigner Gina Miller and her team outside the High Court Getty

3/22 Raymond McCord holds up his newly issued Irish passport alongside his British passport outside the High Court in Belfast following a judges dismissal of the UK's first legal challenges to Brexit PA wire

4/22 SDLP leader Colum Eastwood leaving the High Court in Belfast following a judges dismissal of the UK's first legal challenges to Brexit PA wire

5/22 Migrants with luggage walk past a graffiti on a wall as they leave the 'Jungle' migrant camp, as part of a major three-day operation planned to clear the camp in Calais Getty

6/22 Migrants leave messages on their tents in the Jungle migrant camp Getty

7/22 The Adventist Development and Relief Agency (Adra) which distributes approximately 700 meals daily in the northern Paris camp states that it is noticing a spike in new migrant arrivals this week, potentially linked the the Calais 'jungle' camp closure - with around 1000 meals distributed today EPA

8/22 Migrant workers pick apples at Stocks Farm in Suckley, Britain Reuters

9/22 Many farmers across the country are voicing concerns that Brexit could be a dangerous step into the unknown for the farming industry Getty

10/22 Bank of England governor Mark Carney who said the long-term outlook for the UK economy is positive, but growth was slowing in the wake of the Brexit vote PA

11/22 The Dow Jones industrial average closed down over 600 points on the news with markets around the globe pluninging Getty

12/22 Immigration officers deal with each member of the public seeking entry into the United Kingdom but on average, 10 a day are refused entry at this London airport and between 2008 and 2009, 33,100 people were detained at the airport for mainly passport irregularities Getty

13/22 A number of global investment giants have threatened to move their European operations out of London if Brexit proves to have a negative impact on their businesses Getty

14/22 Following the possibility of a Brexit the UK would be released from its renewable energy targets under the EU Renewable Energy Directive and from EU state aid restrictions, potentially giving the government more freedom both in the design and phasing out of renewable energy support regimes Getty

15/22 A woman looking at a chart showing the drop in the pound (Sterling) against the US Dollar in London after Britain voted to leave the EU Getty

16/22 Young protesters outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, to protest against the United Kingdom's decision to leave the EU following the referendum Getty

17/22 Applications from Northern Ireland citizens for Irish Passports has soared to a record high after the UK Voted in favour of Leaving the EU Getty

18/22 NFU Vice President Minette Batters with Secretary of State, Andrea Leadsome at the National Farmers Union (NFU) took machinery, produce, farmers and staff to Westminster to encourage Members of Parliament to back British farming, post Brexit Getty

19/22 The latest reports released by the UK Cabinet Office warn that expats would lose a range of specific rights to live, to work and to access pensions, healthcare and public services. The same reports added that UK citizens abroad would not be able to assume that these rights will be guaranteed in the future Getty

20/22 A British resident living in Spain asks questions during an informative Brexit talk by the "Brexpats in Spain" group, about Spanish legal issues to become Spanish citizens, at the town hall in Benalmadena, Spain Reuters

21/22 The collapse of Great Britain appears to have been greatly exaggerated given the late summer crowds visiting city museums, hotels, and other important tourist attractions Getty

22/22 The U.K. should maintain European Union regulations covering everything from working hours to chemicals until after the government sets out its plans for Brexit, said British manufacturers anxious to avoid a policy vacuum and safeguard access to their biggest export market Getty

Gove’s original remark sums up the hubris of the Brexiteers, who seem prepared to cut off their nose to spite their face if it means listening to any “expert” with pro-EU instincts. They are in denial about there being two sides in any negotiation. It is also obvious that you need to know what those on the other side of the table want, the influences upon them and any divisions amongst them. Rogers was the best-placed person to know; talking about this does mean “selling out,” as the Brexiteers suggest.

To prosper, the UK needs to exploit the “many opportunities” that Brexit will bring, but also win the best possible deal with the EU, especially on trade. That is precisely what Rogers argued in his resignation letter to his UK staff in Brussels, which showed his frustration at them being sidelined.

Rogers confirmed that he does not know the Government’s negotiating objectives. This is not a case of being out of the loop; May is yet to decide them. She now needs to do so quickly. The task would be eased by forgetting Gove’s mantra and not suspecting the motives of those offering candid advice.

May will need all the expertise she can muster to find a way out of the Brexit maze.

