No, Jeremy Corbyn wasn't being offensive by saying that people 'chose' to be gay

Despite all the furore surrounding Jeremy Corbyn's latest gaff, that people "chose" to be gay, the argument that the Labour leader is somehow an ignorant homophobe is nonsense.

The truth is, I have no idea why I'm gay, and while it would be nice to think that I was "born this way", and genetic studies strongly suggest this may well be the case, it shouldn't matter if it’s a "lifestyle choice", to borrow a phrase that's been thrown at me by religious friends.

Denying that it cannot be a choice devalues the experiences of those that have made such a decision, and adds an extra layer of discrimination that the LGBT community does not need. I've never met anyone that claims to have consciously decided to be gay, but that doesn't mean it's not possible.

But what did Corbyn really mean when he said, at an LGBT History Month launch event, that he stood by those who choose to be LGBT in any form? Well, the key word he probably meant to include was "openly". And quite frankly, being openly gay can still be an absolute chore. From spending your whole life coming out, to not being able to hold hands with your partner in public without fear of verbal and physical abuse, and, yes, death. While the laws of this country are on our side, there is always the fear that these laws can be rescinded.

UK news in pictures







31 show all UK news in pictures



























































1/31 Jon Platt with his wife Sally outside the Supreme Court in London. The Supreme Court is set to decide whether parents can be criminalised for keeping sick children off school. Platt, a businessman from the Isle of Wight, refused to pay a school fine for taking his seven-year-old daughter on a term-time holiday in 2015 EPA

2/31 Twelve British World War II veterans were awarded by the French Ambassador to the UK, Sylvie Bermann, with the Legion d'honneur award, France's highest distinction. The veterans were honoured for their role in securing France's liberation during the Second World War, with many of them having taken part in the June 1944 'D-Day' landings EPA

3/31 Schera Morris Masters (L), 97, Lance Corporal, John Duke (C), 95, Corporal in the Armoured Corps, and Alfred Arthur Wilson (R), 91, Stoker in the Royal Marines, share a joke in the French Ambassador's residence in London. Twelve British World War II veterans were awarded by the French Ambassador to the UK, Sylvie Bermann, with the Legion d'honneur award, France's highest distinction. The veterans were honoured for their role in securing France's liberation during the Second World War, with many of them having taken part in the June 1944 'D-Day' landings EPA

4/31 Demonstrators protest outside Downing Street against US President Donald Trump in central London Getty Images

5/31 Demonstrators hold placards as they protest outside Downing Street in London. President Trump signed an executive order on Friday banning immigration to the USA from seven muslim countries. This led to protests across America and the UK. A British petition asking for the downgrading of Trump's State visit passed one million signatures this morning Getty Images

6/31 Police forensic officers at the scene after a woman's body was found in a car outside a Lidl supermarket in the Tile Cross area of Birmingham PA wire

7/31 UKIP Health Spokesperson Suzanne Evans gives a major health policy speech as part of a push to help the party leader Paul Nuttall to become the Member of Parliament for the Stoke Central constituency Getty Images

8/31 Paul Nuttall, leader of UKIP embraces the party's Health Spokesperson, Suzanne Evans, after she spoke to the media about the party's health policy as part of a push to help Mr Nuttall to become the Member of Parliament for the Stoke Central constituency Getty Images

9/31 26 January 2017 British astronaut Tim Peake stands by his Russian built Soyuz TMA-19M return capsule at the Science Museum as it is show to the media in London AP

10/31 26 January 2017 British astronaut Tim Peake poses with the Soyuz TMA-19M descent module which he used to return from the International Space Station, as it is unveiled at the Science Museum in London, England Getty Images

11/31 22 January 2017 The Shard building is lit through a misty sunrise from Primrose Hill in London, as some rural areas are expected to see lows of minus 7C (19.4F) as the wintry weather continues, according to forecasters PA wire

12/31 22 January 2017 A frosty sunrise over Primrose Hill in London, as some rural areas are expected to see lows of minus 7C (19.4F) as the wintry weather continues, according to forecasters PA wire

13/31 21 January 2017 Protesters carrying banners take part in the Women's March on London, as they stand in Trafalgar Square, in central London Reuters

14/31 18 January 2017 Drug smuggler Errol Watson who has been jailed at the Old Bailey for 16 years for a 'sophisticated' plot to bring £2 million of cocaine into Britain disguised in lurid pink liquid. Watson, 54, from Wanstead, east London, was arrested after Border Force officers at Gatwick examined a consignment labelled as oil filters from Barbados. Officers drilled inside to find bright pink liquid which tested positive for cocaine after an x-ray of the filters raised suspicions PA

15/31 18 January 2017 The pipes that contained cocaine as drug smuggler Errol Watson has been jailed at the Old Bailey for 16 years for a 'sophisticated' plot to bring £2 million of cocaine into Britain disguised in lurid pink liquid PA

16/31 18 January 2017 Cocaine being extracted from a pipe as drug smuggler Errol Watson has been jailed at the Old Bailey for 16 years PA

17/31 17 January 2017 A general view of a Green Plaque unveiled to celebrate 100 years of the Ivy Getty Images

18/31 17 January 2017 The Ivy Restaurant in London as it celebrates its 100th anniversary PA wire

19/31 17 January 2017 The coffin of Jill Saward leaves Lichfield Cathedral after her funeral service in Lichfield, England Getty Images

20/31 17 January 2017 The funeral cortege of Jill Saward leaves Lichfield Cathedral after her funeral service in Lichfield, England Getty Images

21/31 17 January 2017 Jill Saward's husband Gavin Drake is comforted after her funeral at Lichfield Cathedral in Staffordshire PA wire

22/31 17 January 2017 The sun rises through the frosty mist in as deer graze in Windsor Great Park, Berkshire PA

23/31 17 January 2017 A misty Sunrise in Windsor Great Park, Berkshire PA

24/31 16 January 2017 Angels from Freedom by OVE Collective illuminates in Jubilee Park in Canary Wharf, London as part of the Winter Lights festival 2017 Matt Alexander/PA Wire

25/31 16 January 2017 On Your Wavelength by Marcus Lyall uses mind-power to choreograph light patterns at the Canary Wharf Winter Lights Festival 2017 Matt Alexander/PA Wire

26/31 16 January 2017 Horizontal Interference by Joachim Slugocki and Katarzyna Malejka illuminates Westferry Circus in Canary Wharf, London as part of the Winter Lights festival 2017 Matt Alexander/PA Wire

27/31 16 January 2017 Ovo, by Ovo Collective immerses visitors in a unique light structure as part of the Canary Wharf Winter Lights festival 2017 Matt Alexander/PA Wire

28/31 16 January 2017 Angels from Freedom by OVE Collective illuminates in Jubilee Park in Canary Wharf, London as part of the Winter Lights festival 2017 Matt Alexander/PA Wire

29/31 12 January 2017 A postman in Braco, near Stirling, Scotland. Frequent snow showers and strong winds are expected widely across Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales and the north of England on Thursday with the possibility of sleet or snow for a short time in the south of the UK Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

30/31 12 January 2017 Highland cattle in the snow near Brough. Frequent snow showers and strong winds are expected widely across Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales and the north of England on Thursday with the possibility of sleet or snow for a short time in the south of the UK Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

31/31 12 January 2017 Frequent snow showers and strong winds are expected widely across Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales and the north of England on Thursday with the possibility of sleet or snow for a short time in the south of the UK Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

There is a general assumption among liberal thinkers that everything is now fine for people in the LGBT community, but having been called a "faggot", "sick f***" and been subject to looks of disgust after daring to kiss my partner in public, I have no doubt many still wish we would stay in the closet.

I understand the mere suggestion that it's a choice can be troubling, especially as this reasoning is used to justify unethical practices such as gay conversion therapy. I also spent many years challenging this rhetoric, as I sought to justify who I was to myself and others around me. But trying to promote some one-size-fits-all reasoning for our existence so straight people can understand it, reinforces the idea that we have to socially manage ourselves to be accepted.

Crowd of people hold LGBT dance party outside Mike Pence's house

I am proud of being gay, it gives me a perspective on life that I wouldn't otherwise have. I understand what it's like to have to worry about whether it’s safe to visit certain countries, whether your career will be hindered because of an aspect of your identity and I understand what it's like to feel the buck of tiresome, cliché jokes that diminish your very being. But if we get up in arms every time someone dares to suggest that it is a choice (for some) and accidentally as appears to have been the case with Corbyn this week, we imply that if given the option we would choose to be straight.

Corbyn’s parliamentary record speaks for itself. Time and time again he has voted to enhance the rights of LGBT people in this country. The same cannot be said of Tim Farron, the Liberal Democrat leader, who abstained at the third reading of the Marriage (Same Sex Couples) Bill and voted against regulations to prevent people from being denied goods and services on the grounds of sexual orientation. So before we all start rushing to join the Lib Dems, please consider this old cliché: actions speak louder than words. Corbyn will never be the greatest orator, but he backs gay rights. I have no doubt about that.