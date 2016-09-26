I’m re-reading Animal Farm to educate myself on the future of the Labour Party

Now that Momentum, the party within the party, has stamped its authority on the Labour Party, how long will it be before it demands the return of Clause Four? Meanwhile I will be rereading Animal Farm the better to understand where the LP goes from here.

Roger Chapman

Keighley

The Labour Party is stuck in the past

Nicki Bartlett from Cardiff is absolutely right, there is nothing wrong with having socialist ideals. Unless, like many of the proposals emanating from Corbyn/McDonald/Momentum they are a re-run of failed ideas.

This a Labour Party locked in the past, dreaming of a world of how they would like it to be rather than dealing with it as it is. There is nothing progressive about borrowing billions when the nation is already trillions in debt.

There are those around who remember the moribund condition of various nationalised industries. As for renationalising the railways, have we forgotten the hordes of disinterested staff hanging around grubby Victorian stations?

Then of course there is the idea of paying everyone a wage, working or not. For goodness sake, get real.

Graham Barlow

Wirral

This is about the future of Britain, not the next election

Hmmm... difficult choice: Labour should stick to its principles and do what it believes is morally right for the country, hoping to gain the support of the people OR dilute and update its principles so it’s more like the opposition, in order to win the next election?

Whatever the Labour Right may say, it’s NOT all about the next election, it’s about the future of our country.

Jill Buss

Alresford

What will be the next line from the government?

It’s wonderful to have such a clear-thinking and decisive government. “Brexit is Brexit”. Wow! What next? “The Third Runway is the Third Runway”? “Selection is Selection”?

Leon Williams

St Margaret’s Bay

I’m leaving the Labour Party

Interesting to read that 15,500 new members have joined Labour in the last two days.

As interesting would be how many have decided to leave. Not so easy to find out I suspect as the Labour Party don’t tell you how to. It is however ranking high on Google searches.

I know they will be at least two down today as I am leaving along with my husband.

A tough decision after 40 years.

Denise Day

Address supplied

What about post-Brexit VAT?

How long can the desperate cross-party silence over post-Brexit VAT endure? Neither the Tories nor the Corbinistas can bring themselves to state the obvious need for post-Brexit taxes, honesty from either gang being too much to expect. But VAT is a daily facet of national spending, and its future replacement is of vital national importance.

Once again the remorseless algebra of May’s Formula – BREXIT = BREXIT = NONSENSE – wobbles corpse-like to the surface.

Richard Humble

Exeter