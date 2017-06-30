So Jeremy Corbyn, having a record of voting against his party’s policy over 500 times during his parliamentary career, then sacks a number of his front bench spokes-persons for doing the same thing on the issue of a positive amendment tabled by Chuka Umunna to protect UK access to the single market and customs union.

This is the same Corbyn who “persuaded” young people that he will end tuition fees, despite such a policy being un-costed and regressive, in that lower wage earner non-graduates will end up subsidising higher earning graduates.

He has now supported the Conservative Government policy which could lead to a hard Brexit with the inevitable adverse impact on the economy and jobs, particularly for young graduates.

LN Price

Horsham

Now that Corbyn has officially disapproved of 49 Labour MPs who are, in effect, continuing to argue against Brexit, many of those who cheered Jeremy Corbyn on to his semi-victory may now be wondering if a Labour landslide at the next election is really what they want.

They certainly don't want more of the same from the Tories so is it finally the time to form a new, anti-austerity, anti-Brexit, pro-Europe, pro-public services, pro-young people, pro-environment, pro-elelectoral reform party? This list must surely provide enough common cause and I could easily list the MPs. What's stopping them?

Patrick Cosgrove

​Shropshire

Alex Orr implies that an independent Scotland could stay in the EU. In fact an independent Scotland would be at the back of the queue for membership. Also, Spain or Italy would likely veto their application in case it encourages their secession movements.

Martin Oakes

Gloucestershire

What right does Nick Clegg have to criticise brexiteers?

Interesting to see Nick Clegg referring to Tory brexiteers as “clueless chancers”. Would this be the same Nick Clegg who led his party into coalition with, and supported the policies of, the most reactionary Tory government since the 19th century, destroying both the reputation and the political credibility of the Lib Dems in the process? The words pot and kettle spring to mind.

Dr Mick Wilkinson

Hull

University fees have huge implications for poorer students who drop out

Increasing numbers of “poor” students are dropping out of university, a report reveals. If only that were the entire problem.

These students cannot simply walk away and put it all down to experience, for they are already saddled with thousands of pounds' worth of debt. Those who counter that the low-waged do not have to repay are overlooking the quiet but – to my mind – wicked change that altered interest rates from zero to “commercial” levels. Thus the debt, sold off by the Government in another unforgivable breach of trust to the private sector in many cases, continues to multiply.

Make no mistake, our young people will find themselves pursued sooner or later for a debt that brought them no benefit whatsoever.

Can we at last acknowledge that the emperor of "university outreach" has no clothes? How can it be any good when so many of those it helps turn out instead to be its victims? Your article reveals the truth of it in the stark contrast of the far lower attrition rate amongst independent school applicants.

University entry is immensely complex: thousands of choices, a minefield of marketing-driven misinformation and distraction, often fuelled by the misapplied millions given to the university sector for "outreach". The independent sector recognises this, and funds its own, highly effective individual guidance programme. In contrast, in state schools and colleges, there is precisely nothing, other than where individuals try to do the best they can without training or government support of any kind.

Outreach funds need to be redirected to guidance in schools and colleges, by advisers impartial to anything but the best interests of each individual whom they are helping. Young people guided to make a choice that's right for them will not drop out.

Peter Millen

Huddersfield

Theresa May shouldn’t have had to make a choice on abortion in Northern Ireland

It is a sad comment on the morals of this nation when a Prime Minister has to go against her religious principles and allow more women to obtain abortion paid for by the NHS, and at the same time undermine the democratic decision in Northern Ireland regarding abortion. Statistics for 2016 show only a small proportion of abortions in the UK were necessary because of medical conditions, most were for convenience. Who is protecting the rights of unborn children? Clearly not UK MPs.

Jonathan Longstaff

East Sussex