The reason why trains are more punctual and cleaner today than they were in the Eighties according to The Sun is given as privatisation. When travelling in Switzerland the trains are far cleaner and punctual, and cheaper. According to the logic given by The Sun this would have to be because they have been subject to even more privatisation. However, they are a cherished national public service and the Swiss say that with our fragmented privatised system it would be impossible to run such an efficient service as they have.

Systems logic seems to suggest that there are limits to privatisation and a strong argument in favour of an integrated management system. But perhaps this is currently beyond the skills and culture of the nation?

Michael Göpfert, Prenton

It’s not so grim up north

In response to Mark Steel’s item on our railway network, he should get out of London more. My wife and 15 year old granddaughter took a trip on Thursday last from Preston to Liverpool. The return fair for them both was £11.

The train was on time and they were able to travel on any off peak train. This is excellent value. If people chose to live close to and work in London they should accept the cost. It's wonderful up north.

Michael Pate, Preston

Setting the record straight

It was a shame that the facts weren’t initially included in your article (“How National Rail Enquiries pushes passengers towards ‘the most expensive option’ on season tickets”, 6 January). Train companies only promote annual season tickets because they offer people the best deal. Assuming four weeks’ holiday, buying an annual ticket will save you 16.7 per cent of the cost of buying weekly season tickets throughout the year.

If someone’s circumstances change, for example if they move house or change job, they can change their season ticket or get a refund to reflect the unused period. Nothing is gained by selling someone an annual ticket as opposed to a weekly or a monthly ticket. Train companies make less money from an annual season ticket than by selling someone 12 monthly tickets.

Jacqueline Starr, Managing Director, Customer Experience, Rail Delivery Group

A race to the bottom

While it’s welcome news that trainer Ben Currie has received a hefty fine for doping a horse before race day (Racehorse “Party Till Dawn” tests positive for methamphetamine, 16 December), this incident should not be examined in isolation.

It’s extremely common for trainers and veterinarians to use both legal and illegal drugs in order to try to force horses to run faster than they ever would under normal conditions. Unusual substances such as cobra venom are sometimes injected into horses to mask pain, and some animals are subjected to what industry insiders call “milk shaking” – that is, pumping a large quantity of sodium bicarbonate and sugar into their stomach, which is said to increase their speed during a race.

Just as problematic are legal drugs – including strong anti-inflammatories, painkillers, and muscle relaxants – are routinely injected into injured, sore horses to make them run when they should be recovering from strain or injury, which can lead directly to breakdown and death.

To eliminate this kind of abuse, trainers, owners, veterinarians, and others who use illegal substances – or who misuse drugs to a horse’s detriment – must be not only fined but also, more importantly, banned from participating in racing in any way.

Jennifer White, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), London

On Kurdistan

My thanks to Cian Carlin for his criticism of my letter about an Independent Kurdistan. I apologise for raising his ire. Would “facilitate the emergence” of an independent Kurdistan be a more apt phrasing than “deliver”? Sykes-Picot and the Israel/Palestine situation were exactly what I had in mind when writing my original letter.

Steve Ford, Haydon Bridge