Theresa May talks hard, but the reality of Brexit is much softer

Whatever the Tories might say about Europe they want a soft Brexit by simply introducing EU legislation into British statute. This stinks of a civil service led solution where politicians haven't a clue how to deliver what they bleated for.

Estimates published just before the referendum put about two-thirds of MPs in the "Remain" camp – not to mention a much bigger plurality in the House of Lords. So, what happens when our representatives follow the dictates of conscience and reject this item of legislation?

Just 3,000 worshippers flocked to Pope Francis’s holy mass in Georgia yesterday barely filling the 25,000-seat Meshki stadium – in one of the smallest crowds ever seen at an outdoor papal mass. Really?

Farmers must bear the price of Brexit

In your Editorial (30 September) The Independent says: “Leaving the European Union presents the possibility of buying more food on world markets, exploiting the chance to purchase cheaper foodstuffs from all over the world.” We must make absolutely certain that overseas producers, just like farmers here, receive more than merely the costs of production.

Barely subsistence farmers must not bear the price of Brexit. What they are paid must be of the same value as before sterling dropped in value, even if that means higher prices in our retailers. European tariffs have meant that the value added by processing commodities has not stayed in the countries of origin. Bilateral trade deals need to ensure that producer countries can thus rely on creating their own wealth, instead of on overseas aid.

A plane picnic

I was interested to read recent reports about BA’s decision to downgrade its economy catering offering (British Airways to charge for inflight food and drink on European flights: What will it mean for passengers?).

Going down the sandwich route, even on long haul flights, may well be a better option for all concerned, and I can appreciate the need for a handling charge.

The current constraints imposed by security, many of them out of all proportion to the risks involved, make it practically impossible for passengers to take on board their own food.

Catering, even on a tight budget, is not rocket science. A more sensible option for all travellers would be to allow people to do this, or to order in advance and pick up a doggy bag on boarding. Far better that than the mass catered option which in its current state makes school dinners look good.

