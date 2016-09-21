What’s the difference between Momentum kids and religious schools?

Anna Rhodes finds Momentum Kids questionable. Fair enough. Has she read the article by Siobhan Fenton about ‘Accelerated Christian Education’? She doesn’t mention the fascist newspapers which led to Brexit – wall to wall hatred of anyone who is not ‘British’ over the last few years. There are still ‘religious’ schools which teach nothing but religion in the UK. She doesn’t refer to them. Or is any religion sacrosanct even when it teaches hatred? What about all the ‘public’ schools which teach privilege – and little else if some of our politicians are typical.

We need Momentum Kids, or scrap all the rest.

Liza Russell

Germany

The need for electoral reform after Brexit is clear

After the farce of the Brexit referendum we need a complete review of our electoral system before we hold another. This should include an examination of the controls designed to prevent electoral fraud, the publication of factually incorrect or misleading news reports and the voting rights of all UK citizens. We could of course make it up as we go along again but sooner or later there will be an almighty explosion.

Victor Lawrance

London

Graham Seaton (Letters, Tuesday, 20 September), seems to think that the UK should have its cake and eat it over Brexit by being able to negotiate trade deals separate the to the EU, while still attending the organisations meetings. The UK is still a member of the EU until it leaves (in fact, it hasn’t officially informed the EU that it is leaving) and so must follow the rules, which include not being able to negotiate trade deals independent of the EU. It’s a pity that Farage, Davis, Johnson et al didn’t check on this before they started their campaign to leave.

Gordon Whitehead

Scarborough

Against the background of the current NHS funding crisis, I keep hearing the mantra of “Brexit means Brexit” from supporters of the decision, but haven’t once heard “£350m means £350m”. Why would that be, I wonder?

Paul Rex

South Warnborough

Requirements for cyclists

My 27-year-old son came within millimetres of death a few weeks ago when a car turned across his path whilst he was approaching on a bicycle. Both car and bike were written off. He was wearing bright clothing and a fluorescent helmet and his bike was mostly white – even so, the elderly driver could not or did not see him, and was subsequently found to have seriously defective eyesight.

Cyclists and their bikes can never be too brightly coloured and illuminated. I despair when I see cyclists in black or drab colours on drab coloured bikes with few or no lights. A group of recumbent cycles went past me a few days ago. All the bikes and cyclists were drab or black and devoid of lights – they were very very difficult to see on a busy main road in daylight. Why would any person of normal cognitive capacity chose to run such appalling risks? It is not enough to say that it is up to motorists to take greater care.

Compulsory requalification for driving licenses with comprehensive assessment of both cognitive and sensory functions at 60, 65, 70, 75 and annually thereafter must be introduced. Cyclist’s torso and upper limb clothing must be made of specified hi-vis materials and helmets painted likewise. LED lights showing fore and aft, left and right, protruding beyond the handlebars, and each a minimum of 250 square cementers and a specified lumen production would dramatically improve safety.

Why do we hesitate to take these or similar obvious steps? Stiff necked attitudes all round are no help.

Steve Ford

Haydon Bridge