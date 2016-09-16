Why do Americans care so much about Hillary Clinton's health?

Why the concern about Hilary Clinton's cough and Donald Trump's weight?

Dick Cheney, the bellicose vice president under George W. Bush, suffered the first of five heart attacks at the age of 37. He later required multiple angioplasties and catheterizations, plus a quadruple bypass, the implantation of a defibrillator, and a heart transplant.

Of course, had he been healthy, he might have advocated different policies.

Dr John Doherty

Vienna

We should celebrate comprehensives

In reference to Theresa May's new cabinet, let's celebrate those members (and other success stories) who have received a good comprehensive education.

“Setting” can best cater for the individual. Most importantly, adequate resources for less able and disaffected students who could be creamed off into smaller groups and offered alternative options, so as not to disrupt the learning of the majority. A good local school should be the one that students aspire to and find a place in.

Tricia Smith

Warwickshire

Labour MPs should consider defecting to the Lib Dems

It has to be remembered, that the Conservatives are in Government with a slim overall majority of only 12 MPs. Just imagine if 12 or more Conservatives defected away, to say the Liberal Democrats.

Then surely, Labour, SNP, Liberal Democrats and Greens could call for a “vote of no confidence” before Article 50 is triggered. Then a general election could be used as a platform to gain support for us to Remain within the European Union, based upon terms to be renegotiated.

I would also enquire of the public, who voted to leave, whether they now realise that it was a mistake? The decision to ‘leave’ was not overwhelming.

I do also wonder if some Labour MPs might be happier being Liberal Democrats.

Richard Grant

Ringwood

Hinkley Point is going to be a PR disaster

With Hinkley Point going ahead, let betting commence on when the following are revealed: “Hinkley Point: costs soar”; “Hinkley Point: still not ready”; “Hinkley Point: EDF and China demand more subsidy”; “Hinkley Point: technology superseded before it opens”; “Hinkley Point: mothballed”. What a field day for bookies!

And what of the year of the headline: “China to turn off power, unless…”? No doubt, Osborne, Cameron and May will have their excuses lined up.

Peter Cave

London W1

Parties need to be clear on their Brexit stance

Truly any Prime Minister that ignores the Brexit vote will be toast. But we are still no nearer to understanding public desire. Even among the leave camp Brexit means different things.

It would be ridiculous to begin any negotiations without a clear unambiguous statement of what the voters want. There is only one way to do that: a general election with parties stating clearly their positions: open or hard. Without detail and a clear mandate we risk bundling the electorate into a position that was not wanted, expressed or voted for.

Mark Grey

Covent Garden

Farage needs to stop crying wolf over Brexit

Who do you think you are kidding Mr. Farage?

It is astounding to hear and see Nigel Farage comparing the appointment of the EU negotiators for Brexit to a “declaration of war”.

It makes one wonder if it is just sour grapes for being passed over for the top EU job for Brexit negotiations, as he would have guaranteed a fantastic deal for the UK to leave the EU!

Irony aside, and whilst we wait for the true meaning of “Brexit means Brexit”, there are some undisputable facts about Brexit.

Firstly, the EU will appoint their best qualified professionals and politicians for the Brexit negotiations in the exact same way as the UK appointed its own ministers for Brexit, who themselves did not emanate from the Europhile ranks (but please note the absence of sabre rattling noises from the EU when these were announced).

Secondly, this is not an “EU declaration of war”. It’s through its own actions (Brexit referendum) that the UK is creating a colossal economic competitor on its doorstep, about four times its economic size and nearly seven times its population, who over many future years, will be fighting for the same foreign investments that the UK will want to bring to its shores.

These “wars” will just be the natural consequence of the new competitive economic status quo between the UK and the EU.

As one of the leading Pied Pipers of Brexit with the mesmerising “take back control” tune, Farage should stop crying wolf (as nothing Brexit related has really started yet), keep calm, a stiff upper lip and carry on!

Antero Touchard

Madrid