As we survey the international catastrophe that is Syria today and reflect on the uncomfortable analogy between the UN’s failure and humiliation at the hands of Russia and the defeat of the League of Nations in the 1930s at the hands of Germany and Italy, the tiniest glimmer of light comes from the Syrian civil defence organisation the White Helmets.

These brave Syrian men and women pull their dead and injured from the rubble after Russian and Syrian air force raids have taken place. They have saved more than 62,000 lives. They are unarmed and neutral rescue workers and around 150 of them have lost their lives trying to save the lives of others. They are modern day heroes.

That is why my friend and former colleague Jo Cox with whom I chaired the All Parliamentary Party Group, the Friends of Syria, was so keen so nominate the White Helmets for the Nobel Peace Prize which will be awarded tomorrow. Many people around the world have supported this nomination with enthusiasm.

Syria: Government advance in Aleppo continues as tanks cross front line

The efforts of the White Helmets may seem tiny in the overall scheme of things – though not if you are one of the innocent people whom they are trying to rescue, often with their bare hands. But they represent extraordinary humanity bravery and resilience in the face of the monstrous barbarism. When fighter jets and helicopters drop cluster munitions, barrel bombs, phosphorus and chlorine on communities and hospitals – something which is undoubtedly a war crime and against all international humanitarian law – the White Helmets instead of heading for the shelters, head towards the devastation, death and destruction to search for people and rescue them from the rubble.

Syrian White Helmets number no more than 3,000. They come from all walks of life. They are students, engineers, young and old. They are magnificent not least because they embody a spirit of civic resistance. There is something noble indeed inspirational about their actions and solidarity in the face of state sponsored terror. And they are truly humanitarian. They do not take sides. They have saved the lives of soldiers fighting for the regime, Iraqi Shia militia men fighting for Assad, as well as Hezbollah fighters. They’ve received funding equipment and supplies from many different sources including the London Fire Brigade.

Turkey's two million Syrian refugees







11 show all Turkey's two million Syrian refugees



















1/11 There are already over 2.5 million Syrian refugees in Turkey, but their current camps can only hold 200,000 people ADEM ALTAN/AFP/Getty Images

2/11 Turkish citizens protest a new deal, also criticised by human rights activists, which will see refugees who arrived in Greece after March 20 be sent back to Turkey AP Photo/Emre Tazegu

3/11 An estimated 80% of Syrian refugee children already in Turkey are unable to attend school BULENT KILIC/AFP/Getty Images

4/11 Refugee children beg for water near the Turkey-Syria border. Turkey has been accused of illegally deporting asylum-seekers back to Syria BULENT KILIC/AFP/Getty Images

5/11 In Turkey, no-one from outside Europe is legally recognised as a refugee, meaning the 2016 deportations may not meet international legal standards for protecting vulnerable people BULENT KILIC/AFP/Getty Images

6/11 A refugee child cries as she is searched by police at the Syria-Turkey border, where 16 refugees (including three children) have been shot dead in the last four months BULENT KILIC/AFP/Getty Images

7/11 Many refugees are living rough on the streets of cities such as Istanbul or Ankara (pictured) ADEM ALTAN/AFP/Getty Images

8/11 Turkish soldiers use water cannon on Syrian refugees BULENT KILIC/AFP/Getty Images

9/11 Syrian refugees shelter from rain in the streets of Istanbul BULENT KILIC/AFP/Getty Images

10/11 A derelict building housing Syrian refugees in Istanbul Carl Court/Getty Images

11/11 Turkey houses around half of all the refugees who have currently fled Syria Carl Court/Getty Images

The White Helmets understand more than most how essential a no fly zone or safe havens are to protect the lives of wholly innocent Syrians so grievously let down by the international community. Meanwhile the much vaunted Response to Protect (R2P) stands as a silent outraged reminder of this abject failure – the contemptible inactivity of the international community allowing, in 2016, the whole sale destruction of an ancient civilisation in Aleppo and wholesale murder of innocent women and children. For the attacks on the M10 hospital by Russian jets are not attacks on soldiers and militias but on the innocent civilian victims of war.

At this bleak juncture in international affairs let us hope that this band of inspirational, brave humanitarians receive the recognition they so richly deserve.