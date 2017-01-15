What makes a good health scare? Three essential ingredients.

First, there has to be something mundane that lots of ordinary people do, and preferably enjoy doing.

Second, there has to be a nasty disease, or a frightening health condition.

Third, the word “causes” must appear.

A big scare last week concerned Nutella, with reports that the processed palm oil used in the production of the hazelnut spread might be carcinogenic.

The week before it was busy roads causing dementia.

In 2015, readers might recall the scare was bacon consumption leading to bowel cancer.

The worst jobs for your health







10 show all The worst jobs for your health

















1/10 10. Surgical and medical assistants, technologists, and technicians Overall unhealthiness score: 57.3 What they do: Assist in operations, under the supervision of surgeons, registered nurses, or other surgical personnel and perform medical laboratory tests. Top three health risks: 1. Exposure to disease and infections: 88 2. Exposure to contaminants: 80 3. Exposure to hazardous conditions: 69

2/10 9. Stationary engineers and boiler operators Overall unhealthiness score: 57.7 What they do: Operate or maintain stationary engines, boilers, or other mechanical equipment to provide utilities for buildings or industrial processes. Top three health risks: 1. Exposure to contaminants: 99 2. Exposure to hazardous conditions: 89 3. Exposure to minor burns, cuts, bites, or stings: 84

3/10 8. Water and wastewater treatment plant and system operators Overall unhealthiness score: 58.2 What they do: Operate or control an entire process or system of machines, often through the use of control boards, to transfer or treat water or wastewater. Top three health risks: 1. Exposure to contaminants: 97 2. Exposure to hazardous conditions: 80 3. Exposure to minor burns, cuts, bites, or stings: 74

4/10 7. Histotechnologists and histologic technicians Overall unhealthiness score: 59.0 What they do: Prepare histologic slides from tissue sections for microscopic examination and diagnosis by pathologists. Top three health risks: 1. Exposure to hazardous conditions: 88 2. Exposure to contaminants: 76 3. Exposure to disease and infections: 75

5/10 6. Immigration and customs inspectors Overall unhealthiness score: 59.3 What they do: Investigate and inspect people, common carriers, goods, and merchandise, arriving in or departing from the US or between states to detect violations of immigration and customs laws and regulations. Top three health risks: 1. Exposure to contaminants: 78 2. Exposure to disease and infections: 63 3. Exposure to radiation: 62

6/10 5. Podiatrists Overall unhealthiness score: 60.2 What they do: Diagnose and treat diseases and deformities of the human foot. Top three health risks: 1. Exposure to disease and infections: 87 2. Exposure to radiation: 69 3. Exposure to contaminants: 67

7/10 4. Veterinarians, veterinary assistants, and laboratory animal caretakers and veterinary technologists and technicians What they do: Diagnose, treat, or research diseases and injuries of animals and perform medical tests in a laboratory environment for use in the treatment and diagnosis of diseases in animals. Top three health risks: 1. Exposure to disease and infections: 81 2. Exposure to minor burns, cuts, bites, or stings: 75 3. Exposure to contaminants: 74

8/10 3. Anesthesiologists, nurse anesthetists, and anesthesiologist assistants Overall unhealthiness score: 62.3 What they do: Administer anesthetics or sedatives during medical procedures, and help patients in recovering from anesthesia. Top three health risks: 1. Exposure to disease and infections: 94 2. Exposure to contaminants: 80 3. Exposure to radiation: 74

9/10 2. Flight attendants What they do: Provide personal services to ensure the safety, security, and comfort of airline passengers during flight. Greet passengers, verify tickets, explain use of safety equipment, and serve food or beverages. Top three health risks: 1. Exposure to contaminants: 88 2. Exposure to disease and infections: 77 3. Exposure to minor burns, cuts, bites, or stings: 69

10/10 1. Dentists, dental surgeons, and dental assistants Overall unhealthiness score: 65.4 What they do: Examine, diagnose, and treat diseases, injuries, and malformations of teeth and gums. May treat diseases of nerve, pulp, and other dental tissues affecting oral hygiene and retention of teeth. May fit dental appliances or provide preventive care. Top three health risks: 1. Exposure to contaminants: 84 2. Exposure to disease and infections: 75 3. Time spent sitting: 67

The problem with such stories is not the underlying science but that they generally do a terrible job of conveying a clear sense of the scale of the risk to the typical reader.

The palm oil research is at too early a stage for any kind of quantitative headline about risks to health.

But we had very specific-sounding risk scale claims in relation to the dementia story.

Media organisations drew attention to the finding from a Canadian study that the risk of developing dementia could be up to 12 per cent higher for those living within 50 metres of a major road.

This is known as a relative risk.

Yet none of the truckload of reports referred to the absolute risk.

This is the risk to anyone of contracting the disease in question over their whole lifetime – and is essential to making sense of such stories.

Making a judgment about risk without knowing the absolute risk figure is like setting out on a long and dangerous sea voyage without a compass.

The absolute risk of dementia is certainly calculable. The Canadian study observed 2.2 million people aged 55-85 over a decade. And it found that 244,000 of this sample developed dementia in that time.

That implies the absolute risk of developing dementia for people over their lifetime is around 11 per cent regardless of where they live (which is in line with other studies).

So of 100 people, 11 will typically be afflicted.

UK news in pictures







14 show all UK news in pictures

























1/14 12 January 2017 A postman in Braco, near Stirling, Scotland. Frequent snow showers and strong winds are expected widely across Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales and the north of England on Thursday with the possibility of sleet or snow for a short time in the south of the UK Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

2/14 12 January 2017 Highland cattle in the snow near Brough. Frequent snow showers and strong winds are expected widely across Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales and the north of England on Thursday with the possibility of sleet or snow for a short time in the south of the UK Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

3/14 12 January 2017 Frequent snow showers and strong winds are expected widely across Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales and the north of England on Thursday with the possibility of sleet or snow for a short time in the south of the UK Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

4/14 12 January 2017 British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson arrives for the Cyprus Peace Talks at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland EPA

5/14 11 January 2017 Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt leaves his home in London. According to documents leaked to the BBC, record numbers of patients are facing long waits in A & E's and that nearly a quarter of all patients waited longer than the four hour target set in 2004. The figures come after the British Red Cross claimed the NHS was facing a 'humanitarian crisis' this winter Getty

6/14 10 January 2017 Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Rolf Harris appearing by video link at Southwark Crown Court in London, where he is accused of seven counts of indecent assault and one of sexual assault Elizabeth Cook/PA Wire

7/14 10 January 2017 A David Bowie fan poses in front of the mural of late British pop icon David Bowie created by Australian street artist James Cochran, also known as Jimmy C, as fans paid their respects in Brixton, south London Getty

8/14 10 January 2017 Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn leaves the Millbank television studios in Westminster, London PA

9/14 9 January 2017 Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May visits the Wellbeing Centre which provides support to people recovering from mental health needs, in Aldershot, Hampshire Reuters

10/14 9 January 2017 People queue for buses at Bishopsgate in the City of London, as Underground workers in the capital continued a 24-hour strike PA wire

11/14 9 January 2017 People look at a sign warning travellers of industrial action at Elephant and Castle Underground Station in London as a 24-hour strike halted Tube services PA wire

12/14 9 January 2017 Martin McGuinness leaves Stormont Castle today following his resignation as Northern Ireland Deputy First Minister Getty

13/14 9 January 2017 People queue for buses at Bishopsgate in the City of London, as Underground workers in the capital continued a 24-hour strike PA Wire

14/14 8 January 2017 David Bowie 70th Birthday commemoration at Brixton O2 Rex

If living within 50 metres of a busy road increases the risk of dementia by up to 12 per cent, that elevates the 11 per cent absolute risk to around 12 per cent.

So of 100 people living near a busy road around 12 will be afflicted, rather than 11.

That’s one more dementia case per hundred people who live near busy roads all their lives (possibly) attributable to air pollution. Which is not negligible, but probably sounds rather less dramatic to most people than a “12 per cent increase in risk”.

It’s important to spell this out because when people hear a relative risk figure they often, mistakenly but understandably, think they’re hearing the absolute lifetime risk.

This was apparent during the 2015 bacon scare when reports of an 18 per cent increase in the risk of contracting bowel cancer from consuming two rashers of bacon a day were widely interpreted as suggesting an almost one in five chance of getting it.

In fact the lifetime risk for regular bacon eaters of developing bowel cancer is 7 per cent, up from 6 per cent for those who don’t eat it.

Those are surely much more useful statistics to the vast majority of readers than the 18 per cent increase in relative risk in all the headlines. But this isn’t the only piece of context needed to make sense of such stories.

As Jen Rogers of the Royal Statistical Society has pointed out, there are bigger risk factors for dementia than living near a busy road.

Smoking, for instance, is reckoned to increase the dementia risk from 11 per cent to 14 per cent and obesity to 17.5 per cent.

Old people would be better advised to worry more about these harmful lifestyle factors than where they live.

Similarly, rational people who are worried about cancer should concentrate more on giving up smoking than fretting about their bacon sandwich consumption.

The absolute lifetime risk of lung cancer for a man who never smoked is estimated to be about 1.5 per cent. For lifetime smokers it is 17 per cent. That’s a 1,100 per cent increase in risk by the way.

It’s important for people to be able to rank the risks they face. Whatever the palm oil research ultimately concludes, it seems unlikely Nutella will be shown to be as risky as cigarettes.

This information – the size of other relevant hazards– is the map for your sea voyage through the oceans of risk assessment.

So there are three basic questions you should ask when you read the next “x gives you y” health story.

What is the absolute lifetime risk? What is the absolute risk when adjusted for the risk from the activity in question? And what are the relative risks from other relevant harmful activities?

That is the information you need to decide whether or not to be alarmed.

Demand your compass and map.