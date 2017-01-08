It’s time to connect the dots, or rather connect the news stories.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies informs us we are entering the age of inheritance. The number and value of individual bequests is set to dramatically increase in the coming decades, largely thanks to soaring house values. The share of elderly households who expect to leave at least £150,000 in inheritance to their lucky offspring is 44 per cent, up from just 24 per cent a decade ago.

Meanwhile, we are also entering the age of inflated elderly care costs. Demand for care – help for frail older people with basic tasks such as washing and dressing – is rising as the population ages. In England the system is already in a well-publicised financial crisis.

The new higher minimum wage is pushing up costs for private providers and councils, who pay for the care, are strapped for cash due to major cuts in central government grants since 2010. Hundreds of thousands of elderly people are not getting the care they need as councils restrict access to provision to save money.

The pressure on the system will only grow. The Office for Budget Responsibility has projected the public costs for the social care system to almost double from 1.2 per cent of GDP (around £20bn a year in today’s money) to 2.3 per cent by the middle of the century thanks to demographic pressures.

UK news in pictures







17 show all UK news in pictures































1/17 30 December 2016 Fog shrouds the Houses of Parliament in central London after forecasters warned of visibility as low as 100 metres with fog and sub-zero temperatures across swathes of England PA wire

2/17 30 December 2016 A sign on the M25 motorway near Heathrow Airport warns motorists of fog after forecasters warned of visibility as low as 100 metres with fog and sub-zero temperatures across swathes of England PA wire

3/17 28 December 2016 Two deer lock horns in the frost and fog in Windsor Great Park in Berkshire PA wire

4/17 21 December 2016 Police close The Mall outside Buckingham Palace in London. The London Metropoltan Police have closed roads for the Changing of the Guard outside Buckingham Palace and will step up security over the festive period following the 19 December truck attack in Berlin EPA

5/17 21 December 2016 Despite a forecast for cloud and rain, a large crowd gathered at the famous historic stone circle, a UNESCO listed ancient monument, to celebrate the sunrise closest to the Winter Solstice, the shortest day of the year. The event is claimed to be more important in the pagan calendar than the summer solstice, because it marks the 're-birth' of the Sun for the New Year Getty

6/17 16 December 2016 The scene at HMP Birmingham where a disturbance took place. The trouble is reported to have been taking place across a number of wings at the privately-run prison, with claims also made in local media that prisoners have smashed light fittings and threatened officers PA

7/17 15 December 2016 Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, views the work of volunteer workers making free goody bags, during a visit to the Centrepoint hostel, in Camberwell John Stillwell/PA Wire

8/17 11 December 2016 Europe's largest Chinese Lantern Festival takes place at Longleat House to celebrate the Safari Park's 50th anniversary Rex

9/17 11 December 2016 Europe's largest Chinese Lantern Festival takes place at Longleat House to celebrate the Safari Park's 50th anniversary Rex

10/17 11 December 2016 Longleat Festival of Light, Wiltshire, UK Rex

11/17 11 December 2016 Thousands of runners in Santa costumes take part in the Glasgow Santa Dash to raise funds for the Beatson Cancer Charity PA wire

12/17 8 December 2016 Gina Miller Reuters

13/17 5 December 2016 Sunrise over Tynemouth Castle and Priory on the Northeast coast, overlooking Tynemouth Pier PA wire

14/17 5 December 2016 Runners are silhouetted against trees and the early morning mist in Richmond Park, London PA wire

15/17 5 December 2016 A deer is silhouetted against the sky in Richmond Park, London PA wire

16/17 5 December 2016 Former lorry driver Ralph Clarke, 101, thought to be the oldest defendant in British legal history, arriving at Birmingham Crown Court where he is due to go on trial accused of a string of historical sexual offences PA wire

17/17 5 December 2016 Gina Miller, co-founder of investment fund SCM Private arrives at the Supreme court in London on the first day of a four-day hearing Getty

So how to pay for this ballooning social care bill? At the moment councils have a means test, which ensures a substantial private contribution. Pensioners with more than £23,250 in assets, including the value of their house, must fork out for their own care. And the government has established a scheme whereby councils will pay for an individual’s care up front but recover the money from the proceeds of selling their house when they die.

The means test is unpopular, as such tests tend to be. Polling suggests that a majority of the elderly think the state should fund social care in the same way that it funds health care. Influential newspapers scream that it’s an outrage that some elderly people have to sell their homes to pay for their care – even if the property is only sold after they die. The elderly charity sector is demanding more central resources to fund the system. The Kings Fund think tank and the Labour Party want social care folded into the NHS and made free at the point of use.

That would certainly make things simpler. But let’s be clear what this implies financially and socially. It would constitute progressively larger transfer of resources from all taxpayers to pay for elderly care. Moreover, scrapping the means test without any corresponding increase in property or inheritance taxes would leave the elderly with significantly more property wealth to pass on to descendants, with the largest bequests going to the already well off. In other words Robin Hood in reverse: the poor handing over money to the rich.

Jeremy Corbyn confronts Theresa May on how much social care budget has been cut

The Government is resisting folding social care into the NHS, despite the lobbying. Yet regressive reform is nonetheless on the way. A report for the Coalition by Andrew Dilnot in 2011 recommended a £35,000 cap on total out-of-pocket payments for individual care recipients and an increase in the means test threshold to £100,000. The Government settled for a £72,000 cap instead, to be introduced in 2020 and a major increase in the upper means test threshold.

This is all predicted to cost around £6bn to the public purse over five years. And remember: those billions of pounds would otherwise have been extracted from the property assets of pensioners.

The unfairness should be obvious. The incomes of the over 65s have held up well since the financial crisis, largely thanks to government protection of the value of the state pension. This age cohort is now less likely to be in poverty than the working age population. They have also been the big winners of the UK’s generational property lottery. In sharp contrast the incomes of the young have been crushed this decade and most are priced out of the property market.

Yet now, adding insult to injury, the dismal politics of the social care fiasco is herding politicians into a position where they will be requiring younger taxpayers to pay more in tax to fund the care of the asset-rich elderly.

It’s important to stress that it’s not the pensioners themselves who will primarily reap the rewards but their children. This will substantially benefit those expecting to receive hundreds of thousands of pounds in bequests from their elderly parents.

Let’s imagine an old person is one of the tenth of over 65s whose care needs will add up to £100,000. Imagine they also have a £250,000 house. Under the old system they would have paid £100,000 out of their property assets, leaving £150,000 of house to their children. Under the new system they will pay a maximum of £72,000 and be able to bequeath £178,000 of house to their children. That’s a £28,000 boost to the inheritance of the children, ultimately courtesy of the taxpayer.

No one disputes that the social care system urgently needs to be reformed. The system is indeed grossly underfunded – plainly a false economy since this is creating expensive havoc in the NHS as the elderly cannot be discharged from hospitals in good time because they often have inadequate domestic care in place.

Yet the idea that the solution to the crisis is to scrap means testing and to load more costs onto taxpayers in order to protect the inflated housing inheritances of the already well-off ought to be a laughable idea at a time when we’re all supposed to be anxious about rising wealth inequality. Instead, we find it to be something close to the conventional wisdom. Why? Blame a failure to join up the dots.