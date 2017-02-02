Bannon is right, a war could break out in the South China Sea. Perhaps it’s time for Trump to look it up on a map

Here’s a ghoulish game we can all play: guess where the next major war will break out. Or, more apposite; where will Donald Trump start his first war? Not a thermonuclear one with Russia, obviously – this was one of the silver linings attached to the Trumpian cloud. But he seems a man permanently looking for a fight. The bad news is that there are plenty in the world who would give him one.

Although Paddy Power and William Hill have the good taste not to run a book on such things, if it were possible to do so then obviously the smart money would be on Turkey proper (a truly horrific prospect); Iran, now “on notice” from the Trump White House; or perhaps Korea. The Ukraine (round two) and the Baltics (those Russians again) seem unlikely given the whole Putin-Trump thing, though you never know.

But what about the Spratly Islands? Or Paracels? The Scarborough Reef? Nothing to do with the North Riding of Yorkshire, by the way, these are just a few of the tiny collections of islets and rocks that spatter the South China Sea. Virtually none are inhabited, in any meaningful sense, but the various conflicting and overlapping national claims on these micro-territories are the most dangerous set of conflicts in the world today. No less an authority than Steve Bannon, now Donald Trump’s senior adviser, said so some months ago during radio broadcasts for the Breitbart website, well known for its rightist sympathies. Just because it was on Breitbart doesn’t make it wrong, though; and because Bannon is now ensconced in the White House it makes this important.

Donald Trump’s closest advisor Steve Bannon thinks there will be war with China in the next few years



Here’s what he said last spring: “We’re going to war in the South China Sea in the next five to 10 years … There’s no doubt about that. They’re taking their sandbars and making basically stationary aircraft carriers and putting missiles on those. They come here to the United States in front of our face – and you understand how important face is – and say it’s an ancient territorial sea.” “They” in this case being China, perceived by the Trump team as dangerously expansionist and increasingly militarised and confident. Alongside their other crimes, such as undercutting US industry and currency manipulation, this idea of a resurgent China is something of a theme in Trumpist circles. It is, one suspects, one reason why the rapprochement with Russia is given such importance. Thinking geopolitically, if they do, the Americans now want to work with Russia in order to push China towards deals on economics and defence. This is in fact an analogy to the Nixon opening to China in 1971-72; on that occasion the idea was to pressure the Russians to do a deal on strategic nuclear weapons limitation and pursue détente more widely. That time it worked.

Will it work this time? It would be foolish to underestimate the red mist that descends on even the most moderate Chinese patriot when faced with any challenge to China’s territorial integrity. That is why the issues of Taiwan and Tibet have always been so sensitive (and before that Hong Kong). China believes that the South China Sea is its own paddling pool, and the artificial “islands” and reefs it has set up reinforce the point. Each of these obscure archipelagos has their own tale, but they usually involve territorial claims by, in various combinations and in varying degrees of viciousness, Vietnam, the Philippines, the two Koreas, Taiwan, Malaysia, Indonesia and Brunei. And, of course, China.

Each is about more than who holds dominion over the bemused and who claims sovereignty over sea turtles and albatrosses that mostly comprise their populations. It is about more, even, than the possible rights to oil and minerals and the safety of some of the world’s most busy shipping lanes. It is about national pride, above all, and, with the most touchy US president in a long time in the White House, it is also about American pride, and that is why the Americans have been increasing their naval presence in the area. The bizarre notion that America might go to war on behalf of what was once “Communist North Vietnam” is no longer quite so strange.

World news in pictures







26 show all World news in pictures

















































1/26 30 January 2017 Polish President Andrzej Duda (C) and US Ambassador to Poland Paul Jones (background R), deputy Commander of US troops in Europe, General Timothy Ray (2-L) and the Commander of the ground forces of the US to Europe, General Ben Hodges (L), attend the inauguration of the Polish-US American military training with the participation of the US Armoured brigade Combat Group, on the range in Zagan, west Poland EPA

2/26 30 January 2017 US army M1 Abrams tank fires after the inauguration ceremony of bilateral military training between US and Polish troops in Zagan, Poland Reuters

3/26 30 January 2017 Deputy Commander, United States European Command Lieutenant General Timothy Ray speaks during a ceremony opening Polish and US Army exercise on training fields in Zagan, Poland AP

4/26 30 January 2017 Iranian top officials pray before the flag draped coffins in the funeral of 16 firefighters killed in the collapse of a burning building, in Tehran, Iran AP

5/26 30 January 2017 Iranians firefighters and mourners gather around a fire track carrying the coffins of firemen killed when the city's oldest high-rise collapsed after a blaze, during their funeral ceremony in Tehran, Iran Getty Images

6/26 30 January 2017 Iranians firefighters and mourners gather around a fire track carrying the coffins of firemen killed when the city's oldest high-rise collapsed after a blaze, during their funeral ceremony in Tehran, Iran Getty Images

7/26 30 January 2017 A leprosy patient sits inside her room at the leprosy hospital in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir. World Leprosy Day is observed on 30 January every year to increase the public awareness of the leprosy disease EPA

8/26 30 January 2017 A police officer stands by a monitor projecting images of migrants crammed into a van during a press conference to illustrate an anti-migrants trafficking operation, at the police headquarters in Milan, Italy. Police in Milan announced the results of a two-year investigation into a land-based trafficking network for migrants who reach Italy by sea. Thirty-four arrest warrants were issued in Italy, France and Germany against the Egyptian-headed organization that arranged for transport for the migrants from Sicily to Milan and beyond AP

9/26 30 January 2017 People gather for Lunar New Year as lanterns hang from the trees at Ditan park in Beijing Getty Images

10/26 30 January 2017 Indian soldiers pay tribute at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial on Gandhi's death anniversary at Rajghat in New Delhi, India Reuters

11/26 30 January 2017 Indian president Pranab Mukherjee pays tribute on the annual Martyrs' Day at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial in Rajghat, in New Delhi, India EPA

12/26 30 January 2017 Miss France Iris Mittenaere is overcome with emotion as she is crowned by Pia Wurtzbach, Miss Universe 2015 at the 65th Miss Universe pageant, Manila, Philippines Rex

13/26 30 January 2017 Iris Mittenaere from France is crowned the 65th Miss Universe by her predecessor, Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach from the Philippines during the coronation night of the Miss Universe pageant at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City, south of Manila, Philippines EPA

14/26 30 January 2017 Visitors pack a frozen river in Hwacheon, some 118km northeast of Seoul, South Korea, to fish for 'sancheoneo,' a type of mountain trout EPA

15/26 30 January 2017 Tourists look at tiger cubs born on the first day of the Lunar New Year and Year of the Rooster at Sriracha Tiger Zoo in Chonburi province, Thailand Reuters

16/26 30 January 2017 Firefighters and rescuers look on as a bus is towed away from the site of a motor way pileup in which 65 people were injured, five seriously, along the A13 motorway close to Epone, southwest Paris Getty Images

17/26 30 January 2017 Firefighters and rescuers are seen at the site of a motor way pileup in which 65 people were injured, five seriously, along the A13 motorway close to Epone, southwest Paris Getty Images

18/26 30 January 2017 African Heads of State pose for a group photo ahead of the start of the 28th African Union summit in Addis Ababa on 30 January, 2017 AFP

19/26 30 January 2017 Members of the Pollution Response Team remove black oil washed ashore as a thick oily tide from the sea lapped at the coast, a day after an oil tanker and an LPG tanker collided off Kamarajar Port in Ennore, in Chennai Getty Images

20/26 30 January 2017 Members of the Pollution Response Team remove black oil washed ashore as a thick oily tide from the sea lapped at the coast, a day after an oil tanker and an LPG tanker collided off Kamarajar Port in Ennore, in Chennai Getty Images

21/26 30 January 2017 Members of the Pollution Response Team lift the body of an oil-covered turtle from boulders at the coast, a day after an oil tanker and an LPG tanker collided off Kamarajar Port in Ennore, in Chennai Getty Images

22/26 30 January 2017 Protesters hold placards during a demonstration against the expected eviction of the Israeli settler outpost of Amona in the occupied West Bank, in Jerusalem Reuters

23/26 30 January 2017 Protesters hold placards during a demonstration against the expected eviction of the Israeli settler outpost of Amona in the occupied West Bank, in Jerusalem Reuters

24/26 29 January 2017 People float in the water as they participate in an event to attempt to set the guinness world record of the most people to float in water at the same time in Lake Epecuen, province of Buenos Aires, Argentina. A total of 2,000 people participated in the event EPA

25/26 29 January 2017 People enter the water as they participate in an event to attempt to set the guinness world record of the most people to float in water at the same time in Lake Epecuen, province of Buenos Aires, Argentina EPA

26/26 29 January 2017 Residents watch the forest burn in Portezuelo, Chile. Chilean President Michelle Bachelet has announced that the country will continue with its various measures to deal with wild fires, one of the biggest natural disasters in the country for decades AP

So Bannon is right in his analysis, and he is now in a position to do something to prevent it coming true. Like the disputes in the Balkans before the great War broke out in 1914, these disputes are impossible to comprehend, both in in the sense that they are so trivial and yet so important in terms of the emotions they provoke. No one, pretty much, in Britain, Russia, France or Germany could find Sarajevo on a map in 1914, but that didn’t stop Europe being bled to death for four years. Maybe we should all have a look-see where the Spratly Islands are. Mr Bannon can show Trump where they are, for a start.