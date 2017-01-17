Theresa May, you know the British public didn't actually 'vote for Brexit with their eyes open'

Political leaders lie, like the rest of us only more brazenly, and we become inured to it. The lying – be it blatant, or by omission or more often through self-serving half-truths – come so regularly and so brazenly that you eventually stop asking the Paxman question (why is this lying bastard lying to me?) and grudgingly accept it as a fact of life.

Very occasionally, however, a politician tells a lie of such cynical magnitude that it rekindles the white hot rage of the unsullied idealist.

The lie Theresa May told today may not look like a whopper at first glance. It may not look like a lie at all. In the strictly physiological sense, she spoke the truth.

Yet when the Prime Minister said that the people who voted for Brexit “did so with their eyes open”, she told a monumental lie of monumental personal significance.

By the most pedantic construction, she was being honest. People who voted for Brexit did have their eyes open. What alternative did they have when voting on a binary choice ballot when closing one’s eyes confers a roughly 50 per cent chance of voting the wrong way?

Literally, May was quite the George Washington. But assuming she meant it metaphorically, she was every inch the Donald Trump. As she very well knows, most people who voted for Brexit did so in the pitch dark, because the implications of leaving the EU were wholly obscured. They were pretty nebulous until today, actually, but on the 29th of June they were unknown and unknowable.

In nuptial terms, the range of potential outcomes implied by the monosyllabic “OUT” was almost limitless. It might have meant an attempt to rescue a loveless marriage by reinventing it as an open one – together in the week, a little light swinging at weekends – along Norwegian lines. It might have meant the bitterly contested, I’ll-take-you-for-every-penny-you-bastard-even-if-the-legal-fees-bankrupt-me-too divorce we now see stretching seductively ahead. It could have meant anything in between.

Some Leavers voted for the hideous divorce, and some for the open marriage. But most voted with no firm idea of what leaving would mean.

Some loathed the EU as an irksomely interfering undemocratic mega-bureaucracy, or bought into the fantasy that EU payments were responsible for the chronic underfunding of the NHS, or were steered by race-baiting in the reactionary press.

Others voted less against Brussels than London, and the patronising metropolitan disdain of a smug elite. Some, sick of the drudgery and lack of opportunity, were screaming in the wind. Some, thinking Remain a dead cert, cast a token protest vote, and woke to the news on 30th June with regret. There were loads of reasons, intellectual but primarily emotional, why people voted Leave.

With this in mind, it shouldn’t need stating that Theresa May has no mandate for the Brexit she unravelled today. If it does, YouGov said it with a poll today which reveals that 39 per cent of the public want a hard Brexit, 25 per cent soft Brexit, and 23 per cent touchingly still wish to remain in the EU.

And this is after having more than six months to acclimatise to the result. Back in June, when leaving seemed so unlikely, fewer than 39 per cent of Leavers, perhaps far fewer, will have wanted to leave the single market and customs union. Much like David Cameron, George Osborne and Boris Johnson, most will not have given such trifling ramifications a moment’s thought.

1/11 Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond The Chancellor claims London can still be a world financial hub despite Brexit “One of Britain’s great strengths is the ability to offer and aggregate all of the services the global financial services industry needs” “This has not changed as a result of the EU referendum and I will do everything I can to ensure the City of London retains its position as the world’s leading international financial centre.” Reuters

2/11 Yanis Varoufakis Greece's former finance minister compared the UK relations with the EU bloc with a well-known song by the Eagles: “You can check out any time you like, as the Hotel California song says, but you can't really leave. The proof is Theresa May has not even dared to trigger Article 50. It's like Harrison Ford going into Indiana Jones' castle and the path behind him fragmenting. You can get in, but getting out is not at all clear” Getty Images

3/11 Michael O’Leary Ryanair boss says UK will be ‘screwed’ by EU in Brexit trade deals: “I have no faith in the politicians in London going on about how ‘the world will want to trade with us’. The world will want to screw you – that's what happens in trade talks,” he said. “They have no interest in giving the UK a deal on trade” Getty

4/11 Tim Martin JD Wetherspoon's chairman has said claims that the UK would see serious economic consequences from a Brexit vote were "lurid" and wrong: “We were told it would be Armageddon from the OECD, from the IMF, David Cameron, the chancellor and President Obama who were predicting locusts in the fields and tidal waves in the North Sea" PA

5/11 Mark Carney Governor of Bank of England is 'serene' about Bank of England's Brexit stance: “I am absolutely serene about the … judgments made both by the MPC and the FPC” Reuters

6/11 Christine Lagarde IMF chief urges quick Brexit to reduce economic uncertainty: “We want to see clarity sooner rather than later because we think that a lack of clarity feeds uncertainty, which itself undermines investment appetites and decision making” Getty Images

7/11 Inga Beale Lloyd’s chief executive says Brexit is a major issue: "Clearly the UK's referendum on its EU membership is a major issue for us to deal with and we are now focusing our attention on having in place the plans that will ensure Lloyd's continues trading across Europe” EPA

8/11 Colm Kelleher President of US bank Morgan Stanley says City of London ‘will suffer’ as result of the EU referendum: “I do believe, and I said prior to the referendum, that the City of London will suffer as result of Brexit. The issue is how much”

9/11 Richard Branson Virgin founder believes we've lost a THIRD of our value because of Brexit and cancelled a deal worth 3,000 jobs: We're not any worse than anybody else, but I suspect we've lost a third of our value which is dreadful for people in the workplace.' He continued: "We were about to do a very big deal, we cancelled that deal, that would have involved 3,000 jobs, and that’s happening all over the country" Getty Images

10/11 Barack Obama US President believes Britain was wrong to vote to leave the EU: "It is absolutely true that I believed pre-Brexit vote and continue to believe post-Brexit vote that the world benefited enormously from the United Kingdom's participation in the EU. We are fully supportive of a process that is as little disruptive as possible so that people around the world can continue to benefit from economic growth" Getty Images

11/11 Kristin Forbes American economist and an external member of the Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of England argues that the economy had been “less stormy than many expected” following the shock referendum result: “For now…the economy is experiencing some chop, but no tsunami. The adverse winds could quickly pick up – and merit a stronger policy response. But recently they have shifted to a more favourable direction” Getty

Apologies to the PM if it’s my amnesia playing up again, but I can’t recall her delineating precisely what a Leave vote would mean when she was “campaigning” for Remain. Actually, I can’t remember her saying anything during those febrile weeks, when she kept her mouth shut to avoid offending either Tory wing on the off-chance that a job opportunity would arise.

It was an act of criminal incompetence, and a historic tragedy, that the referendum question was so insanely stark. Had there been a range of sub-questions about free movement of goods and people, immigration control, judicial independence and so on, the public will would have been more discernible.

Instead, because the only question was in or out, we stumbled blindly first into the chaotic Brexit-means-Brexit stasis of recent months; and now towards a miserably insular future as Grand Cayman without the nice weather of Philip Hammond’s imagination.

So be it. If May thought herself clever for hiring Boris, Liam Fox, David Davis and Andrew Leadsom, her meretricious trick of shackling the Brexiteers to their punishment jobs has lost its protective value now.

With her banal but colossal lie about having a mandate, May takes full ownership of the future. That future might rain eternal glory on her, or make her a dangerous rival to Cameron for the title Worst PM Ever. The chances are it will more nuanced than either.

But whatever ensues, she must not imagine that she can shield behind the “popular will”. With this Brexit, she is acting in outrageous defiance of that will. The future is on her head and hers alone, and she would do well to open her eyes to that.