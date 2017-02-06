Yes, I am guilty of 'virtue signalling' over Trump's 'Muslim ban' – but that's something to be proud of

Over the last year we’ve become accustomed to new phrases in the world of politics to deal with new realities and the unprecedented. One of the phrases that seems to be increasing in popularity, especially on social media, is the term “virtue signalling”. Originally ignorant of what the phrase meant, I found it was especially popular after the protest against Donald Trump’s ‘Muslim ban’.

If you've ever been to a protest, or shared an image on social media to support a cause, or to be honest, posted anything of a political nature at all, you are leaving yourself open to the charge of “virtue signalling”. It's often levelled by the right at those who are progressives or on the left, and it is supposed to be a devastating put down.

So what exactly does it mean and when did it come into popular use?

It was popularised by James Bartholomew in an article for the Spectator in April 2015. The accusation levied is that an individual is making a statement because he/she reckons it will lead to approval, rather than making their statements and views known because they actually believe in them. It's about telling people how good you are. In a nutshell, it's showing off.

An example would be writing on your Facebook wall or holding up a placard claiming “I welcome refugees”. What you're basically doing, according to those who level the charge of virtue signalling, is telling us what a good person you are.

It is a broad and vague term. Anyone who expresses a view that casts them in a good light can be accused of virtue signalling. In the currently divisive political environment in which debate is continuously being poisoned by questioning other people's motives, is it really so hard to believe that people may be expressing views that they think are genuine solutions rather than being primarily concerned furthering their own self-image?

I attended the protests against Trump, along with thousands of others from so many different backgrounds. The people there weren’t simply showing how “good” they were – many of them were fighting against turning back the clock on so many of the progressive causes that previous generations had fought for. We cannot take anything for granted. Such a large protest gave me hope to see that there were so many willing to stand up for one another’s rights.

Those who accuse others of virtue signalling act in a rather hypocritical way. Is it not plausible that individuals who like to appear above everyone else's desire to look good are not driven by vanity and a desire to show off to appear more sincere? This is, arguably, a form of virtue signalling. Dismissing other people's beliefs because you believe they have hidden motivations means others have just as much right to suspect the same of you.

Virtue signalling assumes that there are obvious right and wrong answers – that some things don’t have to be said because they are so obviously true. Yet at a time when the fundamental questions around how societies should be ordered are being fiercely debated, it can only be a good thing that we are willing to show solidarity and support for those who are under attack. If that makes me a virtue signaller, I’m proud.