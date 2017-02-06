Yes, I am guilty of 'virtue signalling' over Trump's 'Muslim ban' – but that's something to be proud of

Over the last year we’ve become accustomed to new phrases in the world of politics to deal with new realities and the unprecedented. One of the phrases that seems to be increasing in popularity, especially on social media, is the term “virtue signalling”. Originally ignorant of what the phrase meant, I found it was especially popular after the protest against Donald Trump’s ‘Muslim ban’.
If you've ever been to a protest, or shared an image on social media to support a cause, or to be honest, posted anything of a political nature at all, you are leaving yourself open to the charge of “virtue signalling”. It's often levelled by the right at those who are progressives or on the left, and it is supposed to be a devastating put down.
So what exactly does it mean and when did it come into popular use?
In pictures: Women of the world march against Trump
In pictures: Women of the world march against Trump
-
1/32 London
An image of President Donald Trump is seen on a placard during the Women's March in London, England
Getty
-
2/32 Sydney
A view of the skywriting word reading 'Trump' as thousands rally in support of equal rights in Sydney, New South Wales
EPA
-
3/32 Rome
People shout and hold signs during a rally against US newly sworn-in President Donald Trump in Rome
Getty Images
-
4/32 London
A protester holds a placard during the Women's March in London, England
Getty Images
-
5/32 Marseille
A placard ready 'Pussy grabs back' is attached to the handle bar of a bike during a 'Women's March' organized by Feminist and human rights groups in solidarity with women marching in Washington and around the world for their rights and against the reactionary politics of the newly sworn-in US President Donald Trump, at the Old Port (Vieux Port) of Marseille, southern France
Getty Images
-
6/32 Bangkok
A young Thai girl holds a "women's rights are human rights" sign at Roadhouse BBQ restaurant where many of the Bangkok Womens March participants gathered in Bangkok, Thailand
Getty Images
-
7/32 Bangkok
A Thai woman takes a photo of a "hate is not great" sign at the women's solidarity gathering in Bangkok, Thailand
Getty Images
-
8/32 Bangkok
American expats and travellers gather with the international community in Bangkok at the Roadhouse BBQ restaurant to stand in solidarity in Bangkok, Thailand
Getty Images
-
9/32 London
Protetesters gather outside The US Embassy in Grosvenor Square ahead of the Women's March in London, England
Getty Images
-
10/32 Marseille
Women's March at the Old Port (Vieux Port) of Marseille, southern France
Getty Images
-
11/32 Marseille
Protestors hold placards reading 'My body my choice, my vote my voice' during a 'Women's March' organized by Feminist and human rights groups in solidarity with women marching in Washington and around the world for their rights and against the reactionary politics of the newly sworn-in US President Donald Trump, at the Old Port (Vieux Port) of Marseille, southern France
Getty Images
-
12/32 Rome
A person holds a sign during a rally against US newly sworn-in President Donald Trump in Rome
Getty Images
-
13/32 Kolkata
Activist Sarah Annay Williamson holds a placard and shouts slogan during the Women's March rally in Kolkata, India
AP
-
14/32 Kolkata
Activists participate in the Women's March rally in Kolkata, India
AP
-
15/32 London
A Women's March placards are rested on a bench outside the US Embassy in Grosvenor Square ahead of the Women's March in London, England
Getty Images
-
16/32 London
A women carries her placard ahead of the Women's March in London, England
Getty Images
-
17/32 Manila
Women protesters shout slogans while displaying placards during a rally in solidarity against the inauguration of President Donald Trump, in suburban Quezon city, northeast of Manila, Philippines
AP
-
18/32 Berlin
Protesters attend a 'Berlin Women's March on Washington' demonstration in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany
AP
-
19/32 Berlin
Protesters attend a 'Berlin Women's March on Washington' demonstration in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany
AP
-
20/32 Berlin
Protesters attend a 'Berlin Women's March on Washington' demonstration in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany
AP
-
21/32 Melbourne
Protesters take part in the Melbourne rally to protest against the Trump Inauguration in Melbourne, Australia
Getty Images
-
22/32 Macau
Protesters take part in the Women's March rally in Macau
Getty Images
-
23/32 Melbourne
Womens march on Melbourne protestors marching during a rally where rights groups marched in solidarity with Americans to speak out against misogyny, bigotry and hatred
Rex
-
24/32 Macau
Protesters hold placards as they take part at the Women's March rally in Macau
Getty Images
-
25/32 Macau
Protesters hold placards as they take part at the Women's March rally in Macau, Macau. The Women's March originated in Washington DC but soon spread to be a global march calling on all concerned citizens to stand up for equality, diversity and inclusion and for women's rights to be recognised around the world as human rights
Getty Images
-
26/32 Manila
A mother carries her son as they join a rally in solidarity against the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump as the 45th President of the United States in suburban Quezon city northeast of Manila, Philippines
AP
-
27/32 Sydney
An infant is held up at a demonstration against new U.S. President Donald Trump in Sydney, Australia
Getty Images
-
28/32 Sydney
A woman attends a demonstration against new U.S. President Donald Trump in Sydney, Australia
Getty Images
-
29/32 Sydney
A woman expresses her Anti-Trump views in Sydney, Australia
Getty Images
-
30/32 Sydeney
Protesters demonstrate against new U.S. President Donald Trump in Sydney, Australia. The marches in Australia were organised to show solidarity with those marching on Washington DC and around the world in defense of women's rights and human rights
Getty
-
31/32 London
Protesters march from The US Embassy in Grosvenor Square towards Trafalgar Square during the Women's March in London, England
Getty
-
32/32 London
Protesters carrying banners take part in the Women's March on London, as they stand in Trafalgar Square, in central London
Reuters
It was popularised by James Bartholomew in an article for the Spectator in April 2015. The accusation levied is that an individual is making a statement because he/she reckons it will lead to approval, rather than making their statements and views known because they actually believe in them. It's about telling people how good you are. In a nutshell, it's showing off.
An example would be writing on your Facebook wall or holding up a placard claiming “I welcome refugees”. What you're basically doing, according to those who level the charge of virtue signalling, is telling us what a good person you are.
It is a broad and vague term. Anyone who expresses a view that casts them in a good light can be accused of virtue signalling. In the currently divisive political environment in which debate is continuously being poisoned by questioning other people's motives, is it really so hard to believe that people may be expressing views that they think are genuine solutions rather than being primarily concerned furthering their own self-image?
I attended the protests against Trump, along with thousands of others from so many different backgrounds. The people there weren’t simply showing how “good” they were – many of them were fighting against turning back the clock on so many of the progressive causes that previous generations had fought for. We cannot take anything for granted. Such a large protest gave me hope to see that there were so many willing to stand up for one another’s rights.
Those who accuse others of virtue signalling act in a rather hypocritical way. Is it not plausible that individuals who like to appear above everyone else's desire to look good are not driven by vanity and a desire to show off to appear more sincere? This is, arguably, a form of virtue signalling. Dismissing other people's beliefs because you believe they have hidden motivations means others have just as much right to suspect the same of you.
Virtue signalling assumes that there are obvious right and wrong answers – that some things don’t have to be said because they are so obviously true. Yet at a time when the fundamental questions around how societies should be ordered are being fiercely debated, it can only be a good thing that we are willing to show solidarity and support for those who are under attack. If that makes me a virtue signaller, I’m proud.
- More about:
- Anti-Trump protests
- Generation Snowflake
- left-wing
- Populism