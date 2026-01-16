Premier League preview: Bad day for Palace, Carrick responds to Keane and Rice ‘all good’ with Arsenal coach
Here are some of the biggest stories ahead of another huge weekend in the Premier League.
- It’s been quite a day at Crystal Palace. Manager Oliver Glasner made a decision on his future and captain Marc Guehi looks close to joining Manchester City. They also found out who they will face in the Conference League play-offs.
- Manchester United boss Michael Carrick responded to Roy Keane’s comments about his wife.
- Declan Rice and Arsenal coach ‘all good’ after heated confrontation, while Mikel Arteta explains level Viktor Gyokeres must reach to succeed at the club.
- Arne Slot speaks out on Mohamed Salah’s imminent return from Afcon after public fallout.
- Chelsea rocked by virus outbreak after two stars missed Arsenal loss.
- Newcastle boss hits out at VAR despite benefiting from it against Man City.
- Donyell Malen leaves Aston Villa to join Serie A giants.