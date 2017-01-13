Thousands of people have been evacuated from their homes on the east coast on Friday after warnings of storm surges and severe flooding.

The Environment Agency has issued 17 severe flood warnings – meaning 'danger to life' – along the east coast, 91 flood warnings, and 73 flood alerts. Freezing temperatures and ice are expected to grip much of the country on Saturday.

The areas affected can be viewed here.

High tides are expected to be exacerbated by storm surges, threatening residents in Essex, Norfolk and Suffolk.

Residents in Jaywick, Essex and Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, have been told to evacuate their homes.

The Environment Agency has moved more than five miles of temporary barriers and 25 pumps to depots and towns along the east coast, while the Chief Fire Officers Association said it had mobilised 15 fire and rescue services to assist in Lincolnshire, Norfolk, Suffolk and Humberside.

In addition, the Met Office has issued a Yellow severe weather warning for ice – meaning ‘be aware’ – for the entire west coast, including all of Wales, Cornwall and the Midlands, and much of the east coast.

But forecasters said ice could appear anywhere. The warning is set to continue into noon on Saturday.

Met Office forecaster Craig Snell said: “On Friday night, many parts will be dry but cold and frosty, but there may be wintry showers in the coastal areas, especially in the east and west, bringing with them an ice risk.

Animals enjoy the first snowfall of 2017

“There may be more snow in parts of Scotland but it will be minimal elsewhere.”

Temperatures will dip to -3C across the county, but as cold as -9C in areas of Scotland which have seen snow.

Ice could make surfaces slippery on Saturday morning.

However, while motorists are warned to take care, there is less expectation of travel disruption on Saturday because of the smaller number of people on the road.

Black ice could be present in areas which have seen snowmelt.

1/14 12 January 2017 A postman in Braco, near Stirling, Scotland. Frequent snow showers and strong winds are expected widely across Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales and the north of England on Thursday with the possibility of sleet or snow for a short time in the south of the UK Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

2/14 12 January 2017 Highland cattle in the snow near Brough. Frequent snow showers and strong winds are expected widely across Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales and the north of England on Thursday with the possibility of sleet or snow for a short time in the south of the UK Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

3/14 12 January 2017 Frequent snow showers and strong winds are expected widely across Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales and the north of England on Thursday with the possibility of sleet or snow for a short time in the south of the UK Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

4/14 12 January 2017 British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson arrives for the Cyprus Peace Talks at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland EPA

5/14 11 January 2017 Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt leaves his home in London. According to documents leaked to the BBC, record numbers of patients are facing long waits in A & E's and that nearly a quarter of all patients waited longer than the four hour target set in 2004. The figures come after the British Red Cross claimed the NHS was facing a 'humanitarian crisis' this winter Getty

6/14 10 January 2017 Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Rolf Harris appearing by video link at Southwark Crown Court in London, where he is accused of seven counts of indecent assault and one of sexual assault Elizabeth Cook/PA Wire

7/14 10 January 2017 A David Bowie fan poses in front of the mural of late British pop icon David Bowie created by Australian street artist James Cochran, also known as Jimmy C, as fans paid their respects in Brixton, south London Getty

8/14 10 January 2017 Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn leaves the Millbank television studios in Westminster, London PA

9/14 9 January 2017 Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May visits the Wellbeing Centre which provides support to people recovering from mental health needs, in Aldershot, Hampshire Reuters

10/14 9 January 2017 People queue for buses at Bishopsgate in the City of London, as Underground workers in the capital continued a 24-hour strike PA wire

11/14 9 January 2017 People look at a sign warning travellers of industrial action at Elephant and Castle Underground Station in London as a 24-hour strike halted Tube services PA wire

12/14 9 January 2017 Martin McGuinness leaves Stormont Castle today following his resignation as Northern Ireland Deputy First Minister Getty

13/14 9 January 2017 People queue for buses at Bishopsgate in the City of London, as Underground workers in the capital continued a 24-hour strike PA Wire

14/14 8 January 2017 David Bowie 70th Birthday commemoration at Brixton O2 Rex

However, by Saturday afternoon it will be less cold and Sunday will be a “much different day,” Mr Snell said, with temperatures returning to the seasonal norm in the west and centre of the country, and there will be sporadic showers.

Colder temperatures will persist in the east.

Met Office records show that the coldest January temperature has been recorded towards the end of the month nine times in the past 15 years.

Last year, the thermometer hit its lowest point on 19 January, when - 12.4C was recorded in Kinbrace, Sutherland.

In 2015 the lowest temperature was again on 19 January, in Loch Glascarnoch in the Highlands, at - 13.7C.

The coldest temperature so far this month was - 8.2C, recorded on 5 January in Tyndrum, Perthshire.

The coldest January day since current records began was on 10 January 1982, when - 27.2C was recorded in Braemar, Aberdeenshire.