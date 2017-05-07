A mysterious three-storey tall mural featuring a European flag being chiselled by a workman has appeared in Dover, onlookers believing graffiti artist Banksy may be responsible for the work.

The piece — which mysteriously appeared overnight on a building beside the A20, near Dover’s ferry terminal — features stencil work reminiscent of that used by Banksy, particularly the monochrome worker pictured removing one of the European flag’s 12 stars.

Whether Banksy created the artwork remains a mystery; the artist’s representatives have yet to respond to The Independent’s request for comment.

Did @thereaIbanksy visit Dover in the dead of night? No signature but looks like one of his pic.twitter.com/hdn9gbPPXn — Marie Forsyth (@TardisGirl86) 7 May 2017

The graffiti comes at a contentious time for European politics: the UK is currently undergoing a general election that will dictate how the country moves on with Brexit.

Meanwhile, the French are making their way to the election booths to decide whether pro-EU candidate Emmanuel Macron or far-right nationalist Marine Le Pen will become the country's next President. Dover is a major port for ferries to Calais, France, where Banksy’s work has previously appeared.

The Bristol-based artist’s most recent projects includes a Bethlehem-based hotel that’s decorated like English gentlemen’s club. The hotel marked Banksy's first major installation since Dismaland, the temporary theme park that appeared in 2015 at Weston-super-Mare.