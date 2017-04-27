  1. Culture
MUJI is selling tiny huts

Japanese minimalist home products brand MUJI is encouraging its customers to embrace nature by selling compact wooden huts.

It explained of the "radically new concept":

"Who hasn’t dreamt of living somewhere they really want to be? The tools to make that dream a reality are now available. It’s not as dramatic as owning a house or a vacation home, but it’s not as basic as going on a trip.

"Put it in the mountains, near the ocean, or in a garden, and it immediately blends in with the surroundings, inviting you to a whole new life."

Big enough for three or four people to relax in, the hut is made from Japanese wood with a burned hardwood cladding and large window.

The hut is priced at ¥ 3,000,000 (around £20,000) and will be available from autumn 2017, but only in Japan to begin with. This price of course excludes any planning permission that may be necessary to erect the building.

