MUJI is selling tiny huts

Japanese minimalist home products brand MUJI is encouraging its customers to embrace nature by selling compact wooden huts.

It explained of the "radically new concept":

"Who hasn’t dreamt of living somewhere they really want to be? The tools to make that dream a reality are now available. It’s not as dramatic as owning a house or a vacation home, but it’s not as basic as going on a trip.

"Put it in the mountains, near the ocean, or in a garden, and it immediately blends in with the surroundings, inviting you to a whole new life."

Big enough for three or four people to relax in, the hut is made from Japanese wood with a burned hardwood cladding and large window.

The hut is priced at ¥ 3,000,000 (around £20,000) and will be available from autumn 2017, but only in Japan to begin with. This price of course excludes any planning permission that may be necessary to erect the building.