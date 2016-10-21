Marvel pulls sexualized Riri Williams cover after backlash

Marvel and Midtown Comics pulled its “Invincible Iron Man” #1 variant cover featuring Riri Williams on Thursday after fans criticized the drawing for sexualizing a 15-year-old.

The decision comes just one day after Marvel revealed the cover which drew plenty of criticism toward the teen’s looks drawn by J. Scott Campbell. Williams appeared to over-sexualized the teen and make her several shades lighter than her original complexion. However, Campbell did not seem to welcome the criticism and became overly-defensive on Twitter.

Is this how people see 15 year old black girls? I keep seeing these cover variants for Riri Williams and maybe 2 or 3 she has looked 15. pic.twitter.com/zlCGJ1maFt — MistyKnightsTwistOut (@Steph_I_Will) October 19, 2016

“Hmmm.. This is the character I was asked to draw, people understand that, right?” he said in one tweet. “Is it THAT different?”

“I gave her a sassy ‘attitude,’ he told one Twitter user, “‘sexualizing’ was not intended. This reaction is odd. The crop-top was in the existing design.”

Teresa Jusino, an assistant editor for The Mary Sue, slammed the variant cover on Wednesday. “It’s as though they decided a teenage girl’s face was fine, but let’s attach a more grown-up body to that face, because she’s not a true female superhero until you can imagine having sex with her.”

The issue will hit stores on November 8.