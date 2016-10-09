Despite the Harry Potter series finishing almost a decade ago, JK Rowling continues to write about the wonderful wizarding world, updating fans through the website Pottermore.

However, fans have spotted a mistake in her most recent update; a short story on the Magical Congress about the United States of America in preparation for the film Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

JK Rowling's short story reads: MACUSA relocated to Baltimore, where President Able Fleming had his home, but the outbreak of the Revolutionary War, followed by the arrival of the No-Maj Congress in the city, made MACUSA understandably nervous and they departed for Washington. It was in Washington that President Elizabeth McGilliguddy presided over the infamous ‘Country or Kind?’ debate of 1777. Thousands of witches and wizards from all over America descended upon MACUSA to attend this extraordinary meeting, for which the Great Meeting Chamber had to be magically enlarged. The issue for discussion was: did the magical community owe their highest allegiance to the country in which they had made their homes, or to the global underground wizarding community? Were they morally obliged to join American No- Majs in their fight for liberation from the British Muggles? Or was this, simply put, not their fight?

Spotted the mistake yet? Rowling writes that the debate took place in Washington in the year 1777. However, as pointed out by Radio Times, Washington wasn’t actually founded until 1790, 13 years after the event took place. Of course, the fictional, magical world doesn't necesarily stick to our real-world history, so there's no doubt an explanation out their somewhere.

JK Rowling's hidden Harry Potter sketches







7 show all JK Rowling's hidden Harry Potter sketches











1/7 Harry and the Dursleys, by J.K. Rowling

2/7 Quidditch, by JK Rowling

3/7 Peeves, by JK Rowling

4/7 Snape, by JK Rowling

5/7 Outside Privet Drive, by J.K. Rowling

6/7 MIrror of Erised, by J.K. Rowling

7/7 The Weasleys, by J.K. Rowling

In other Harry Potter news, the final trailer for Fantastic Beasts was revealed, showing Eddie Redmayne's Newt Scamander arriving in 1920s New York. Recently, it was announced that all the previous Harry Potter films will be returning to IMAX cinemas to celebrate the new film.