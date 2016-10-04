If you're looking to whet your whistle ahead of this November's release of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, you're in luck.

Warner Bros. has announced all eight Harry Potter films will be screened for the first time in IMAX 2D as part of a one-week engagement starting 13 October - with tickets available to be purchased as single tickets, day access, four-show access (i.e. four movies on any day), and festival access (unlimited movies).

The whole thing kicks off with a special preview event; where fans will be treated to a glimpse at new IMAX footage for Fantastic Beasts, alongside a live interactive Q&A with the stars and director. The event will kick off on Thursday, 13 October at 8.30PM GMT (3:30 p.m. EDT, 12:30 p.m. PDT), taking place simultaneously in major US cities, London, and across the world. You can watch the announcement here.

The event marks the first time both Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets will be digitally re-mastered and released on the IMAX format; with screenings accompanied by special additional content from Fantastic Beasts, including the exclusive reel from the fan event and specially recorded greetings from star Eddie Redmayne and other talent.

We're closing in on the highly-anticipated release of Fantastic Beasts now, with the film's final trailer seeing Eddie Redmayne's young wizard Newt Scamander arrive in 1920s New York with a sense of adventure in his heart, and an obsession with magical beasties. However, an unfortunate incident with his case containing all his finest specimens unleashes said beasts onto an unknowing muggle population, threatening to tear the fabric of magical/non-magical society apart.

Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them - Latest Trailer

The film also stars Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, Samantha Morton, Jon Voight, Ron Perlman, Carmen Ejogo, Jenn Murray, Faith Wood-Blagrove and Colin Farrell. Waterston has recently spoken about her character, Magical Congress employee Tina, promising fans that she'll be "nothing like Hermione".

Marking J.K. Rowling's screenplay debut, the film is the first of a planned trilogy; with Pottermore's new writing by the author revealing the rich, textured world of the American Hogwarts, Ilvermorny.

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them hits UK cinemas 18 November.