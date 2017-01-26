While Marvel's films have become more clinical with every instalment, the comics continue to press the important issues of our times.
Late last year, for instance, Madaya Mom was released, telling the story of a Syrian mother trapped in besieged town.
Now, the latest incarnation of Miss America - America Chavez - a Latin-American LGBTQ teenager, has her own comic-book series, titled America.
Notably, the second issue’s front cover, designed by Joe Quinones, has been released and it’s a striking homage to Beyoncé’s latest visual album, Lemonade.
Alongside the Young Avenger are her Ultimates team-mates Captain Marvel and Monica Rambeau, who once held the Captain Marvel name.
According to EW, Young Avengers author Gabby Rivera will be writing the series, which will see the superhero “defend the Earth from alien hordes while travelling through different dimensions to attend class and make time for a personal life.”
The America comic-book series begins in March, with the Beyoncé-inspired edition coming in April. Meanwhile, Marvel writer Marc Millar recently spoke out against the Civil War film, saying: It's interesting the Russos have a background in comedy because it's really missing in these otherwise well-made pictures and very, very missed.”
