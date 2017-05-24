Roger Moore — best known for playing James Bond seven times — sent the manuscript for an as-yet-untitled autobiography to his publisher just two weeks before his death.

Michael O’Mara, of publishing house Michael O'Mara Books, labelled the book a "typically amusing and self-deprecating” look at old age, calling it "a suitable subject for a man in his 90th year”

Paying tribute to Moore, O’Mara said, according to The Bookseller, that he’d "never worked with a more professional author or one with a more positive attitude to life”.

The actor previously released two memoirs through the O’Mara label — My Word is My Bond in 2009 and Last Man Standing in 2014 — along with film history Bond on Bond in 2015.

O'Mara told the publication: "When I published Roger Moore’s memoir, My Word is My Bond, nearly ten years ago, I thought it must be his swan song. After all, he was 80 years old and had done it all. In fact, Roger was only just getting started as an author.”

Moore died aged 89 in Switzerland following a short battle with cancer. Sean Connery, Pierce Brosnan, and more have paid tribute to the fellow Bond actor.