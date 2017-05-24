Sir Sean Connery has paid tribute to fellow James Bond actor Roger Moore following the latter’s death, aged 89.
In a statement to The Independent, Connery, 86, wrote: "I was very sad to hear of Roger’s passing we had an unusually long relationship by Hollywood standards, that was filled with jokes and laughter, I will miss him.”
Pierce Brosnan, 64, who also played 007 on camera, also paid tribute to the actor, writing on Facebook: “Dear Sir Roger Moore, It is indeed with a heavy heart that I hear the news of your passing this morning. You were a big part of my life, from The Saint to James Bond.
“You were a magnificent James Bond and one that lead the way for me, the world will miss you and your unique sense of humour for years to come. My sincerest condolences to your family and children.”
Moore passed away in Switzerland following a short battle with cancer. Moore was the longest serving Bond, having played the famous spy in seven films. Others to have paid tribute include Ian Fleming’s estate, Russell Crowe, and Mia Farrow.
Roger Moore: A life in pictures
Roger Moore: A life in pictures
-
1/16
Roger Moore
Chaloner Woods/Getty Images
-
2/16
British actor Roger Moore as Lord Brett Sinclair, whilst filming the action television series 'The Persuaders'
Reg Lancaster/Daily Express/Getty Images
-
3/16
Roger Moore and Elizabeth Taylor in 'The Last Time I Saw Paris'
Rex
-
4/16
English actor Roger Moore on set during filming of the TV series 'The Persuaders'
Hulton Archive/Getty Images
-
5/16
Patricia Donahue and Roger Moore in 'The Saint'
ITV/Rex
-
6/16
Roger Moore in 'The Saint'
Rex
-
7/16
English film and television actor Roger Moore on location for the filming of the James Bond 007 movie 'Live and Let Die'
Hulton Archive/Getty Images
-
8/16
Former Prime Minister Harold Wilson (1916 - 1995) meets American actress Barbara Bach and British actor Roger Moore at Pinewood Studios, UK
Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
-
9/16
Roger Moore
Moviestore Collection/REX
-
10/16
Actors Barbara Bach and Roger Moore, stars of the James Bond film 'The Spy Who Loved Me', sitting on the now-famous 'amphibious' Lotus Esprit at Pinewood House, UK, 1977
Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
-
11/16
Queen Elizabeth II greets Help The Aged Living Legend award winner, actor Sir Roger Moore, as compere, TV presenter Michael Parkinson, looks on at a ceremony at Windsor Castle
Getty Images
-
12/16
Sir Jackie Stewart and Roger Moore
Christian Fischer/Bongarts/Getty Images
-
13/16
British Oscar winner Michael Caine and actor Roger Moore after presenting a mini-coach to a children's charity in London
Getty Images
-
14/16
Roger Moore and manager Alex Ferguson
Getty Images
-
15/16
Roger Moore dons a Man Utd shirt before the Manchester United v Boca Juniors Unicef Benefit match at Old Trafford
Getty Images
-
16/16
A cast of Sir Roger Moore's hands is displayed at The Odeon Cinema in Leicester Square
Getty Images
- More about:
- Roger Moore
- James Bond
- Sean Connery
- Pierce Brosnan