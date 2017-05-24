Sir Sean Connery has paid tribute to fellow James Bond actor Roger Moore following the latter’s death, aged 89.

In a statement to The Independent, Connery, 86, wrote: "I was very sad to hear of Roger’s passing we had an unusually long relationship by Hollywood standards, that was filled with jokes and laughter, I will miss him.”

Pierce Brosnan, 64, who also played 007 on camera, also paid tribute to the actor, writing on Facebook: “Dear Sir Roger Moore, It is indeed with a heavy heart that I hear the news of your passing this morning. You were a big part of my life, from The Saint to James Bond.

“You were a magnificent James Bond and one that lead the way for me, the world will miss you and your unique sense of humour for years to come. My sincerest condolences to your family and children.”

Moore passed away in Switzerland following a short battle with cancer. Moore was the longest serving Bond, having played the famous spy in seven films. Others to have paid tribute include Ian Fleming’s estate, Russell Crowe, and Mia Farrow.