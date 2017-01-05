The 10 best British sitcom one-liners, according to 100 comedians

British humour has always been somewhat an acquired taste, often not translating well to other languages or being just too British for those countries that speak English.

For instance, Dad’s Army - one of the nation’s favourite TV sitcoms - never took off across the pond, even when remade for American audiences and titled The Rear Guard: only the pilot episode ever broadcast.

Conducted by TV channel Gold, 100 British comedians were surveyed about their favourite jokes from British comedies, most of which our neighbours will likely find humourless but - in context of the show - are utterly hilarious.

Topping the list is the famous line “Don’t tell him, Pike!” from the aforementioned wartime show, closely followed by a one-liner from Hancock’s Half Hour and Father Ted.

Other sitcoms featured include Fawlty Towers (also named Britain’s funniest sitcom), I’m Alan Partridge, and The Office. Comics to participate in the poll included Jenny Eclair, David Baddiel and Inside No 9's Reece Shearsmith.

The 10 funniest one-liners from Brtish sitcoms, as voted for by British comedians, were as follows:

Dad’s Army: Captain Mainwaring to Private Pike, after being asked his name by a German prisoner: “Don’t tell him, Pike!”

Hancock’s Half Hour: Tony Hancock on donating blood: “A pint? Why that's very nearly an armful!”

Father Ted: The titular Father explaining perspective to Father Dougal: “These [toy cows] are small. But those [real cows] out there are far away. [Points to toy cow] Small . . . [points to real cow] far away.”

Fawlty Towers: Basil Fawlty's Spanish waiter Manuel in response to being asked whether he placed a winning bet on the horses: “I know nothing”

I’m Alan Partridge: Partridge pitching one last idea to the BBC Commissioning Editor: “Monkey Tennis?”

Absolutely Fabulous: Patsy judging celebrities in magazine: “One more facelift on this one, and she’ll have a beard.”

The Office: David Brent on his employees: “I suppose I’ve created an atmosphere where I’m a friend first, and a boss second. Probably an entertainer third.”

I’m Alan Partridge: Partridge on Wings: “They’re only the band The Beatles could have been.”

Blackadder: Lord Flashheart’s eon running away with Kate: “I’ve got a plan, and it’s as hot as my pants.”

The Vicar of Dibley: Geraldine Granger introduces herself to the Dibley parish: “You were expecting a bloke: beard, Bible and bad breath. Instead you’ve got a babe with a bob cut and a magnificent bosom.”