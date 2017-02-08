Video footage has emerged that appears to show American comedian George Lopez calling a female audience member a "bitch" after she reacted poorly to one of his jokes.

"There are only 2 rules in the Latino family - don't marry somebody black and don't park in front of our house," he says.

Most people in the crowd laugh but a woman in the front row reportedly raised her middle finger at Lopez after being offended by the joke.

The Mexican stand-up comedian, actor and talk show host didn't take kindly to her response, as seen in the video posted by TMZ.

"Sit your f**king ass down... I'm talking bitch. You paid to see a show, sit your ass down. You can't take a joke you're in the wrong motherf**king place. Sit your ass down or get the f**k out of here."

Cheers from the crowd seemed to support Lopez as he continued to address the woman.

Towards the end of the clip it appeared that Lopez ensured the women was removed from the building.

"I tell you what, I'll make the choice for you. Get the f**k out of here," he said, while the woman was seen being escorted from her table. "Four seats just opened up front."

Lopez later seemed to address the incident on Twitter, writing: |You have 2 choice, have a good day or get the f**k out."