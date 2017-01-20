President-elect Donald Trump is believed to be planning on shutting down arts and heritage programs as part of a raft of budget-tightening measures.

The Hill, whose source is an unnamed member of Trump’s transition team, reported that Trump will eliminate both the National Endowment For The Arts and the National Endowment For The Humanities, and privatise the Corporation For Public Broadcasting.

The latter partially funds National Public Radio (NPR) and Public Broadcasting Service (PBS), currently receiving $445.5 million a year from the government, around half of which goes to the US’ approx. 350 public television stations.

Shutting down the NEA is an idea that dates back to the Reagan administration, though Reagan was ultimately dissuaded from the move by other conservatives.

In response to the news, a heartfelt speech by Fred Rogers before the Senate Subcommittee on Communications from 1969 (above), in which he defends PBS, is being shared this morning.