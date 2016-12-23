A large-scale concert is being organised to compete with Donald Trump’s inauguration day, according to reports.

Democratic concert promoter Mark Ross, son of the late Time Warner CEO Steve Ross, is reported to be putting together a "We the People" concert to take place in Miami on 20 January 2017 — the day Mr Trump is due to be sworn in as President.

While there has been no announcement as to which acts might perform, sources told Politico Playbook Mr Ross was getting “lots of interest” from “heavy hitters” keen to be involved, and that he was in the process of lining up funding.

According to Politico, sources involved in the organising of the event said: “The talent is banging on our doors to do this.”

It comes amid reports that very few acts are flocking in the same way to perform at Mr Trump’s own inauguration day concert.

Mr Trump originally wanted Elton John for the gig, but the singer swiftly ruled himself out, while Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli recently "backed out" from performing at the ceremony, saying there was “no way” he would take the gig.

World reaction to President Trump: In pictures







29 show all World reaction to President Trump: In pictures























































1/29 London, England AP

2/29 London, England Reuters

3/29 Manila, Philippines Getty Images

4/29 Manila, Philippines Getty

5/29 Mosul , Iraq Getty

6/29 Manila, Philippines AP

7/29 New Delhi, India Reuters

8/29 Karachi, Pakistan EPA

9/29 Jakarta, Indonesia Reuters

10/29 Lagos, Nigeria AP

11/29 Kabul, Afghanistan AP

12/29 Jerusalem. Israel Reuters

13/29 Moscow, Russia Reuters

14/29 Seoul, South Korea AP

15/29 Lagos, Nigeria AP

16/29 Peshawar, Pakistan EPA

17/29 Jakarta, Indonesia Reuters

18/29 Hyderabad, India AP

19/29 Kolkata, India AP

20/29 Sydney, Australia Getty

21/29 Sydney, Australia AP

22/29 Aleppo, Syria Reuters

23/29 Mexico City, Mexico AP

24/29 Port-of-Spain, Trinidad and Tobago Reuters

25/29 Jerusalem, Israel EPA

26/29 Baghdad, Iraq Rex

27/29 Gaza Strip, Palestinian Territories Rex

28/29 Tokyo, Japan Rex

29/29 Mexico City, Mexico Getty

Vince Neil has also dropped out, and the Rolling Stones, who earlier this year issued a statement saying Mr Trump didn't have have permission to use any of their music during public appearances, are said to have turned down the offer.

Nonetheless the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, despite the Mormon community’s opposition to Mr Trump’s candidacy, have reportedly agreed to perform at the event.

On Thursday, Mr Trump posted a tweet suggesting "A-list" celebrities wanted tickets to the inauguration, but that he didn't want them there.

He wrote: "The so-called 'A' list celebrities are all wanting tixs to the inauguration, but look what they did for Hillary, NOTHING. I want the PEOPLE."

The so-called "A" list celebrities are all wanting tixs to the inauguration, but look what they did for Hillary, NOTHING. I want the PEOPLE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2016

With his inauguration now less than a month away, the President-elect has continued to make statements and post tweets that have pointed to what he might do as President, provoking reaction from all sides of the globe.

He sparked fears about a new global nuclear arms race on Thursday, posting a tweet that reverberated around the world in which he called on the US to expand its nuclear arsenal.

On Wednesday Mr Trump said he still planned to ban Muslims from entering the US following the latest terror attack in Berlin, saying the incident "proved him right".

Meanwhile Prince Charles has issued what many have viewed as a veiled warning about Donald Trump's presidency, citing the "rise of populism" taking hold across the globe.