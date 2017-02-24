How do films make you feel? The Independent gets personal about cinema and TV with actors, directors, cinematographers and other people from the continually evolving world of "content" in a new fortnightly podcast hosted by Culture Editor Christopher Hooton.

In episode two, we look at whether the Oscars mean anything anymore and how the films will play second fiddle to the politics this year. Later, the one and only Sir Patrick Stewart discusses (over Twixes with our film reporter Jacob Stolworthy) how interesting it was returning to a character he knows so well but is now in a completely different state of mind in Logan, and how it was so hot on set some of the crew members were on drips.

Listen to it below, subscribe on iTunes and podcasts apps here and follow the podcast @kernels and host @ChristophHooton on Twitter. You can find episode 1 with Matthew McCongaughey here.