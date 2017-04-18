Bradley Cooper joined Lady Gaga on stage at Coachella Festival as production began on the remake of musical A Star Is Born.

The film, which will mark Cooper's directorial debut, will be the first lead film role for the musician who will be credited with her real name, Stefani Germanotta.

A first look image has been released showing Cooper's character playing guitar next to Gaga as she sings.



Gaga invited her fans to appear in the film as extras for scenes that were filmed at the Empire Polo Club.

The film, a remake of the Judy Garland-starring classic musical following an up-and-coming star struggling to break into the music industry, will also star Sam Elliott and Andrew Dice Clay. Another remake starring Barbara Streisand followed in 1976.

Gaga became the second ever female artist to headline the Indio-based festival having replaced Beyoncé who was forced to pull out after learning she is pregnant with twins. The singer tore through her hits, including "Telephone" and "The Edge of Glory," and debuted new track "The Cure" which was released on iTunes.

A Star Is Born is due to be released September 2018.