Fans' excitement for Ridley Scott's Alien: Covenant has been in overdrive since the overwhelming reaction to the film's first footage was first reported.

A crop of new images have been released for the Prometheus sequel and they seem to make good on the chatter.

Sparse in detail, each abstract image - released via the film's Twitter account - conveys enough creepiness to hammer home that Alien: Covenant is very much an entry for the adults.

One image shows Michael Fassbender's android David - or could it be Walter, the other robot he's playing? - dressed all in white playing a piano, while another shows the walls of colony ship Covenant spattered with blood.

You can see all five of the stills below.

The film's plot synopsis reads: "Bound for a remote planet on the far side of the galaxy, the crew of the colony ship Covenant discovers what they think is an uncharted paradise, but is actually a dark, dangerous world - whose sole inhabitant is the 'synthetic' David (Fassbender), survivor of the doomed Prometheus expedition.”

Fantastic Beasts actor Katharine Waterston heads up the cast alongside original star Noomi Rapace, Demián Bichir, Danny McBride and a small role for James Franco.