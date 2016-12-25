Alien: Covenant may mark Ridley Scott's follow-up to 2012's underwhelmingly received Prometheus, but this first trailer promises to take us straight back to the pure horror of the 1979 original.

While an early look at footage from the film promised fans even more gore and carnage from the sequel, this first trailer has plenty of chills in its arsenal; with both Alien's iconic facehuggers making an appearance, alongside the beast itself - in a rather rude interruption to some steamy shower loving.

Even star Michael Fassbender has promised the film will be "super scary"; here returning alongside Prometheus cast members Noomi Rapace and Guy Pearce, alongside new faces: Fantastic Beasts' Katherine Waterston, Demian Bichir, Billy Crudup, and Danny McBride.

The film sees the crew of the colony ship Covenant discover what they believe to be an uncharted paradise while journeying to a remote planet on the far side of the galaxy; but they soon come to understand this new world is actually a dark, threatening place, inhabited only by the 'synthetic' David (Fassbender), a survivor of the doomed Prometheus expedition.

James Franco has also been revealed to have a minor role in the film, though reports suggest he'll only be in ten minutes or so of the final cut.



Alien: Covenant will be released in the UK on 19 May 2017.