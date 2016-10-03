Friday saw the release of a Netflix documentary charting the story of Amanda Knox, the woman wrongly imprisoned alongside then-boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito for the murder of British student Meredith Kercher in 2007.

Kercher was found murdered in her apartment in Perugia, Italy and what followed was a media frenzy surrounding Knox fuelled by the lead reporter on the scene, Nick Pisa.

Pisa, who was working as a freelance Daily Mail journalist at the time, appears in the documentary as a talking head providing brutally honest intel on the case which culminated in Knox and Sollecito's acquittal.

It doesn't start well for Pisa; the first time directors Rod Blackhurst and Brian McGinn introduce him is following the announcement of Meredith's death

Pisa explains his thoughts at the time: "A murder always gets people going; bit of intrigue, bit of mystery, a whodunit. And we have here this beautiful picturesque hilltop town in the middle of Italy. It was a particularly gruesome murder: throat slit, semi-naked, blood everywhere. I mean [chuckles], what more do you want in a story?"

Twitter users immediately expressed their disgust.

Exactly 18 minutes into @netflix's Amanda Knox doc and I already hate Nick Pisa... — Emer Landers (@EmerLanders) September 30, 2016

So disgusted by how Nick Pisa addresses Meredith Kercher in the Amanda Knox documentary — amy (@dreamsofamy) October 2, 2016



It didn't stop there.

Towards the end of the documentary, Pisa attributes the blame of Knox's imprisonment to the Italian police force.

Despite claiming some of the claims were "crazy and completely made up," he refuses to take accountability for the warped headlines he was responsible for.

It's probably a good time to point out that he earlier likens getting the world exclusive front cover story of Kercher's autopsy report to "having sex."

"But, hey, what are supposed to do, you know?" he states. "We are journalists and we are reporting what we are being told."

"It's not as if I can say, 'Right, hold on a minute. I just wanna double check that myself in some other way.' I mean, goodness knows how. And then I let my rival get in there first before me, and then, hey, I've lost a scoop."

Twitter users did not hold back.

To any aspiring journalists who watch #AmandaKnox doc: Don't be like #NickPisa. It's better to be right and second than wrong and first. — Michael LoRé (@michaellore) October 3, 2016

Watching #AmandaKnox doc on Netflix. Reporter Nick Pisa puts in a decent shift as most repulsive piece of slime on the planet. — Paul Page (@pagep195) October 2, 2016

'What am I supposed to do? Double check stories?' - @nickpisa must have missed at day at journalist school — Sam Pace (@LadySammiP) October 2, 2016

It's difficult to come across as the worst person in a movie about a murder you didn't commit, but Nick Pisa managed in the Amanda Knox doc. — Aaron Gleeman (@AaronGleeman) October 2, 2016

Harrowing end to the #AmandaKnox documentary: "Nick Pisa still works in journalism". — Jade. (@jadesalademu) October 1, 2016

Amanda Knox is available to watch on Netflix now - and, because it fails to do so at the end: rest in peace, Meredith.