BAFTAs 2017: Meryl Streep's reaction to the Cirque du Soleil deserves a BAFTA of its own

Trump can call her 'overrated' as much as he likes - even Streep's reactions to acrobatics are award worthy in themselves

The BAFTAs boast the peculiar little quirk of always staging some lavish, alternative opening number - sometimes it's a musical performance from a rising British singer, other times it just happens to be Cirque du Soleil.

Yet, guaranteed, the stunt always manages to throw off even the most seasoned of Hollywood stars; allowing the rest of us watching at home to delight in a series of increasingly perplexed reactions from a group of people whose job it is to express certain, defined emotions.

This year, the BAFTAs opened an invitation to allow famed acrobatics performers Cirque du Soleil to take over; leaping across the stage in various death-defying manners, while the likes of Daisy Ridley and Simon Pegg did their best to present a face of quiet awe. 

While the whole performance was a lead up to the introduction of the night's host, Stephen Fry - who continued on with his usual brand of humour, taking a crack at Trump's labelling of Meryl Streep as "overrated" - it was said mega-star that still managed to steal away the evening's opening moments.

Streep delighted televisual audiences with her own BAFTA-worthy performance as "woman delighted but extremely concerned by grand stunts and feats of balance". 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

