The BAFTAs boast the peculiar little quirk of always staging some lavish, alternative opening number - sometimes it's a musical performance from a rising British singer, other times it just happens to be Cirque du Soleil.

Yet, guaranteed, the stunt always manages to throw off even the most seasoned of Hollywood stars; allowing the rest of us watching at home to delight in a series of increasingly perplexed reactions from a group of people whose job it is to express certain, defined emotions.

This year, the BAFTAs opened an invitation to allow famed acrobatics performers Cirque du Soleil to take over; leaping across the stage in various death-defying manners, while the likes of Daisy Ridley and Simon Pegg did their best to present a face of quiet awe.

While the whole performance was a lead up to the introduction of the night's host, Stephen Fry - who continued on with his usual brand of humour, taking a crack at Trump's labelling of Meryl Streep as "overrated" - it was said mega-star that still managed to steal away the evening's opening moments.

Streep delighted televisual audiences with her own BAFTA-worthy performance as "woman delighted but extremely concerned by grand stunts and feats of balance".

And the BAFTA for best actor watching Cirque du Soleil goes to Meryl Streep #EEBAFTAs — Rhian Hughes (@rhianhughes) February 12, 2017

Meryl Streep watching Cirque du Soleil is the rest of us watching Meryl Streep #BAFTAs pic.twitter.com/2GwwrGfFsF — Shaun Kitchener (@ShaunKitchener) February 12, 2017

MERYL IS SO CONCERNED FOR THE CIRQUE DE SOLEIL PEOPLE #BAFTAs — Sophie Hall (@SophLouiseHall) February 12, 2017

Just give me a movie with Meryl Streep's expressions to Cirque Du Soleil. — ᴊᴜʟᴇs. (@deepbIuesea_) February 12, 2017

Meryl Streep was literally all of us watching cirque du soleil #BAFTA2017 #EEBAFTAs — Jennifer Wallen (@JenniferSWallen) February 12, 2017

Meryl taking off her glasses to avoid seeing any of Cirque du Soleil fall to their deaths <3 #BAFTAs — Gareth King (@AlasPoorGareth) February 12, 2017

