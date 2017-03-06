Beauty and the Beast creators have prompted uproar after it was revealed that the live-action remake would feature an exclusively gay moment for 'the first time in Disney history'.

LeFou, the sidekick to antagonist Gaston, is set to come to terms with his sexual feelings for Belle's suitor throughout the course of the film, director Bill Condon revealed.

Since his announcement, Russian MPs and Christian-run cinemas in America have threatened to boycott the film because of its inclusion of a gay character.

Christian owners of a cinema in rural Alabama said they would only show "family-orientated films" so its customers were "free to come watch wholesome movies without worrying about sex, nudity, homosexuality and foul language".

Meanwhile Russian culture minister Vladimir Medinsky is facing mounting pressure to assess whether the film violates the country's controversial 'gay propaganda' law which prohibits children from material "advocating for a denial of traditional family values".

One thing that seems to have been overlooked by critics of the film's gay sub-plot, however, is the films main storyline that sees Belle, the protagonist, fall in love with a buffalo.

Film fans have been quick to point out the rather glorious hypocrisy.

imagine boycotting beauty & the beast because of a gay character while being totally cool with a teenage girl falling in love with a buffalo — Tyler Oakley (@tyleroakley) March 5, 2017

Beauty and the Beast has a gay character!? Disguting. Children need to know that love should only be between a woman and a horned wolf-bear. — Chris R. Wright (@chrisrwright) March 5, 2017

"Beauty and the beast to feature first openly gay Disney character"



WELL HAVE I GOT NEWS FOR YOU pic.twitter.com/GfzKb7N5Jh — CartoonSwadloon 🐸 (@TheCartoonLoon) March 2, 2017

Sarah Kate Ellis, president of LGBTQ media campaign group GLAAD, said of the film: "It's a wonderful step forward. And this is incredibly important for hte youth of today.

"They need to see themselves reflected in the media they consume. More and more, as studios want to appeal to youth audiences, they're going to have to include LGBTQ storylines and characters."

