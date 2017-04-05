Bond 25 may be in the process of being written, but it's still unconfirmed whether or not Daniel Craig will be returning as the spy - however, it's seeming more likely than ever.

Speculation has been rife over the casting of James Bond ever since the release of latest 007 film Spectre in 2015, especially due to the actor being quite critical about the option of returning for another instalment.

Fresh sources believe Craig is in the process of being lured back and is poised to sign on to return - mainly due to the fact Bond producers' original first choice, Tom Hiddleston, has been branded “too smug and not tough enough” for the role by Barbara Broccoli, franchise producer and daughter of stalwart Albert.

The actor emerged as a frontrunner following his Golden Globe-winning performance in The Night Manager last summer, but apparently it was his high-rpofile relationship with singer Taylor Swift which "sealed his fate."

According to Page Six, Broccoli's recent off-Broadway production of Othello - which starred Craig in the lead role alongside David Oyelowo - was designed to provide Craig with the serious acting acclaim he had been desiring since taking on the role of Bond in 2006.

“Daniel was very pleased with how Othello went and the great reviews," the source stated.

“Now Daniel’s talks with Barbara are going in the right direction. They have a script - screenwriting duo Neal Purvis and Robert Wade are writing and they’ll go into production as soon as Daniel is ready to commit.”

Another source told the paper: “Daniel had such a good time in Othello, produced by Barbara, that he’s ready to do a final Bond.”

Naomie Harris wants Daniel Craig to return to Bond

The next Bond film will mark screenwriting duo Purvis and Wade's seventh time working on the British film series having written Spectre, Skyfall, Quantum of Solace, Casino Royale, Die Another Day and The World Is Not Enough.