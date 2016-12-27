Carrie Fisher has passed away at the age of 60.

While her credits include memorable roles in Postcards from the Edge and When Harry Met sally..., the beloved actor was forever embedded as a cinematic icon thanks to George Lucas who cast her as princess Leia Organa in the Star Wars franchise.

Over the years, the vibrant Fisher fast became known for her comic timing and there was one such moment which cemented her status as one of Hollywood's most loved actors: an AFI awards ceremony honouring Lucas in 2005.

"Hi, I'm Mrs Han Solo and I'm an alcoholic," she announced deadpan before (lovingly) laying into why the director "ruined [her] life."

"57 years ago, I did his little Star Wars film - a cult film that then went on to redefine what they laughingly refer to as the face of cinema."

"George is a sadist," she says at one point to applause, tongue firmly in cheek, "but like any abused child wearing a metal bikini chained to a giant slug about to die, I keep coming back for more.

In front of an audience comprised of some of cinema's most recognisable faces, including Steven Spielberg and Warren Beatty, Fisher referenced how the sci-fi franchise made her into a cultural icon ("...you made me into a little doll that my first husband could stick pins into), with onlookers

She continued: "Among your many possessions, you have owned my likeness all these years so that every time I look in the mirror, I have to send you a cheque for a couple of bucks."

As the speech goes on, Fisher grows increasingly irate over Lucas' genius, shouting: "I hope I slept with you to get the job, because if not, who the hell was that guy?!"

May the Force always be with you, Carrie.